Toxic air crisis: Dangerous PM2.5 levels choke 28 Thai provinces

Photo courtesy of Breathe Safe Air

Thailand’s air pollution crisis has intensified, with PM2.5 levels in 28 provinces, mostly in the north and northeast, exceeding the country’s safety standard, the government’s Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) confirmed this afternoon.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, increasing the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Key sources of these hazardous pollutants include traffic emissions, industrial activities, forest fires, and the widespread burning of agricultural waste.

Among the hardest-hit provinces are Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Lamphun, and Lampang, where PM2.5 concentrations have soared beyond the national safety threshold of 37.5 microgrammes per cubic metre of air (µg/m³). Some areas in the north recorded dangerously high levels, with readings reaching up to 83.8 µg/m³.

Screenshot from Air BKK

The northeast also reported alarming figures, with PM2.5 levels ranging from 22.8 to 78.8 µg/m³, affecting provinces such as Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Khon Kaen, and Sakon Nakhon. Meanwhile, air quality in central, eastern, and southern Thailand remained within acceptable limits.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Area reported moderate pollution, with PM2.5 levels between 9.1 and 26.1 µg/m³, reported The Nation.

As the air pollution crisis worsens, health officials have issued urgent warnings to residents in affected areas. Those exposed to hazardous air conditions are advised to wear face masks, reduce outdoor activities, and work from home if possible.

People experiencing symptoms such as coughing, eye irritation, or breathing difficulties should seek medical attention immediately.

Photo courtesy of My-Thai.org

Officials continue to monitor the situation closely, urging industries and farmers to adopt pollution-reducing measures. With PM2.5 levels expected to remain high in the coming days, the focus is now on mitigating health risks and preventing further deterioration of air quality in northern and northeastern Thailand.

The health implications of elevated PM2.5 levels are profound. In 2023, over 10 million Thais sought medical treatment for air pollution-related illnesses, highlighting the widespread impact of deteriorating air quality.

Exposure to PM2.5 has been associated with respiratory issues, cardiovascular diseases, and cognitive impairments. Vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, are at heightened risk.

Notably, exposure to PM2.5 has been linked to a 20% increase in depression risk among young adults aged 18 and above.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

