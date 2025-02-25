Severe floods hit Phatthalung: Homes submerged, school closed

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Severe flooding has wreaked havoc across Phatthalung province, leaving hundreds of homes submerged, schools closed, and livestock in danger, despite the rain easing this morning, February 25.

The deluge has impacted several districts, including Kong Ra, Srinakarin, Pa Bon, Tamode, and Pa Phayom, with Khuan Khanun among the hardest hit.

Key areas such as the Pho Thong intersection and the Asia Road connecting Phatthalung to Nakhon Si Thammarat were submerged, causing significant travel disruptions. In Mueang district, the floodwaters inundated residential areas and agricultural plots, affecting over 100 households.

Locals were stunned by the unprecedented flooding, with many confirming that the area had never experienced such a disaster before.

They blamed the severe situation on heavy rains, flash floods, and a malfunctioning water gate at Ban Phai Village 3 community, which failed to control the rising water levels.

Residents are now pleading with the Phatthalung Provincial Irrigation Office to urgently open the water gate to alleviate the situation.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before. The water just keeps rising. We need help fast.”

The flooding also caused chaos in the Khao Chaison district, where rising waters threatened over 500 pigs, forcing owners to prepare for an emergency evacuation.

“If the water level continues to rise, we’ll have no choice but to move the pigs to higher ground,” said a worried farmer.

The devastating floods also disrupted education, with Wat Thung Yao School in Srinakarin district forced to close for a day as students were unable to travel to class. Meanwhile, locals, including a monk from a nearby temple, were seen wading through waist-deep water to rescue the ashes of dead relatives, highlighting the emotional toll of the disaster.

As communities struggle to cope, many are calling for immediate government action to improve flood management and infrastructure in Phatthalung. The malfunctioning water gate at Ban Phai Village 3 has come under scrutiny, with locals urging authorities to repair it to prevent future floods.

The flooding has sparked widespread concern about the region’s preparedness for extreme weather events. With the impact of climate change becoming increasingly evident, local leaders are now under pressure to implement long-term solutions to protect vulnerable communities, reported The Nation.