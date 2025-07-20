Thailand mulls first suspension bridge to link Phuket and Phang Nga

Thailand is considering constructing its first suspension bridge to connect Phuket with Phang Nga province, as part of a significant upgrade to the region’s Highway No. 402. This development, led by the Department of Highways, aims to improve connectivity and boost local tourism.

The new bridge, proposed during a seminar held at the Royal Phuket City Hotel, would be the fourth to link Phuket with the mainland. The existing bridges include the Sarasin Bridge, now pedestrian-only, the Thepkrasattri Bridge for incoming vehicles, and the Srisoonthorn Bridge for outgoing traffic.

The seminar, attended by approximately 100 participants, was chaired by Mueang Phuket District Chief Pairoj Srilamul and included local government officials, community leaders, and private sector representatives.

The proposed suspension bridge would span the Chong Pak Phra channel, measuring around 1,000 metres, and is designed to minimise environmental impact by avoiding pillars in the water.

This bridge is part of a broader transport strategy by the Ministry of Transport to integrate Thailand’s expressway and national rail networks, as explained by Sukit Yindeesuk, project manager and civil engineer at the Department of Highways.

Somkit Kittisopit, Chief of the Phuket Highways Office, highlighted the bridge’s potential to enhance Highway No. 402, crucial for southern Thailand’s connectivity. It is expected to support other projects such as the Muang Mai to Kathu Motorway and the Patong Tunnel project, facilitating faster and safer travel for both locals and tourists.

Suspension bridge

Despite the project’s potential benefits, concerns have been raised about its environmental impact. The proposed route crosses mangrove forests and protected marine areas, necessitating a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and public consultations. The Department of Highways has commissioned a consortium of engineering firms to conduct a feasibility study to be completed by the end of 2026.

Not everyone is in favour of the bridge. Kongsak Koophongsakorn, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, questioned its necessity, citing existing bridges’ efficiency and suggesting that current congestion issues lie with checkpoint bottlenecks rather than road capacity.

He also raised concerns about the project’s cost, estimated at 10 billion baht (US$308 million), and its potential engineering challenges due to the channel’s rocky seabed and strong tidal currents.

Despite opposition, the project is part of Thailand’s long-term infrastructure strategy, which includes integrating motorway and rail systems to reduce costs, land conflicts, and improve efficiency.

While the suspension bridge remains a concept, its future will depend on ongoing studies and public feedback, highlighting the importance of transparent and community-focused planning, reported The Phuket News.