Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year | The Thaiger

Transport
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
Bangkok residents will see construction of a number of rail projects finally completed this year, with hopes this will do something to alleviate traffic problems in the capital, as well as improving air quality. The Bangkok Post reports on 4 electric rail routes it’s hoped will be up and running later this year.
The Pink Line
This 34.5 kilometre track between Nonthaburi and Min Buri is expected to begin with a trial run in July. The route will cover a total of 30 stations between the central Thai city of Nonthaburi and the Min Buri district in the east of the capital. The opening of the Pink Line is eagerly anticipated by Bangkok residents fed up with doing battle with traffic on the Ram Inthra thoroughfare. The monorail line will operate driverless carriages, travelling at a maximum speed of 80 kilometres per hour. Each train will have capacity for 1,000 passengers and the line is expected to be fully functional by October 2022.
The Yellow Line
Also in July, the 30.4 kilometre Yellow Line is expected to begin test runs. The monorail route will connect 23 stations between the Bangkok district of Lat Phrao and the central province of Samut Prakan. Trials are expected to run between Wat Sri Iam and Samrong stations. There has been some debate about the 2.6 kilometre stretch between the Ratchada-Lat Phrao and Ratchayothin intersections, with some saying it will take passengers away from the MRT Blue Line by allowing them to transfer to the Green Line without having to use the Blue Line. A spokesperson for the Mass Rapid Transit Authority says it’s a matter of wait and see.
“We’ll have no real figure until the Yellow Line extension opens. We’ll talk about compensation later when it’s time. And we can assure that a decision will be made with the public interest at heart.”
The “Light Red” and “Dark Red” Lines
Finally, these 2 lines are expected to be up and running by November. The Light Red Line is a 15 kilometre stretch, linking the Bangkok districts of Bang Sue and Taling Chan, while the Dark Red Line is a 26.3 kilometre route connecting Bang Sue and Rangsit, in the province of Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. Both lines will begin trial runs in July, when the public will be invited to travel for free. The lines, collectively known as the State Railway of Thailand’s Red Line, were approved in 2007, but construction did not begin until 2013. The commuter train system has been hampered by ongoing delays and questions about the cost. It was originally projected to cost 75.5 billion baht, but that has risen to 93.5 billion baht.
The 4 new lines will come as a welcome addition to the 3 lines completed last year, including the new Gold Line connecting Krung Thon Buri station with Khlong San district office, and extensions to both the MRT Blue Line and BTS Skytrain Green Line.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Due to the ongoing spread of Covid-19, Thai Airways is reducing its international flight schedule from now until March 27. Domestic flights will still operate as normal under the airline’s sister carrier Thai Smile.
Thai Airways will reduce international flights to the following destinations:
Asia
- Hong Kong: One daily return flight – TG638/TG639
- Manila: One weekly return flight – TG624/TG625
- Osaka: One weekly return flight – TG622/TG623
- Seoul: One weekly return flight – TG656/TG657
- Taipei: One weekly return flight – TG632/TG633
- Tokyo (Narita): Three weekly return flights – TG642/TG643
Australia
- Sydney: One weekly return flight – TG475/TG476
Europe
- Copenhagen: One weekly return flight – TG950/TG951
- Frankfurt: One weekly return flight – TG922/TG923
- London: One weekly return flight – TG910/TG911
SOURCE: TAT
Thailand
PM2.5 over the limit in 21 areas of Bangkok
The pollution control department reports PM2.5 dust particles exceed the standard in 21 areas of Bangkok this morning and reaching unhealthy levels. People in the affected areas are being told to monitor their health. People who have any symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath, or eye irritation, “please stay inside the premises and refrain from outdoor activities”. Children and elderly people should be particularly careful.
The areas where the PM2.5 amount exceeds the standard are…
- Thon Buri
- Bang Khun Thian
- Nong Kahem
- Bang Bon
- Chom Thong
- Bangkok Yai
- Thonburiroom Park (Thung Khru)
- Thung Khru
- Bang Kae Pirom Park, Bang Kae
- Klong San
- Pasi Charoen
- Taweewanarom Park (Taweewattana)
- Taweewattana
- Samphantawong
- Rat Burana
- Bang Koh Laem
- Taling Chan
- Yannawa
- Chaloem Phrakiat Park (Bang Kho Laem)
- Phra Nakhon
- Bangkok Noi
The amount of toxic haze has been increasing lately because of open burning activities in agricultural areas in neighbouring provinces of Bangkok and other regions.
The Director-General of the Pollution Control Department says that in the past week there were fewer vehicles on the road in Bangkok, thanks to the disease-control measures announced before the New Year holiday, which included the work from home alternative.
“Some people in Bangkok also travelled to provinces at this time. PM2.5 levels were below the safe threshold. On Monday, January 4, PM2.5 rose to unhealthy levels because more people returned to Bangkok after the holiday, according to the Director-General. The dust situation in Bangkok has improved from last year, as measures against Covid-19 have reduced the number of vehicles on the road.”
SOURCE: Air4Thai | PCD | NNT | Thairath Online
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Restaurants in Bangkok that violate the measures will be shut
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is to close restaurants that don’t comply with the Covid-19 restrictions for 14 days. Restaurant owners must follow the disease control measures strictly if they don’t want to worsen their business further.
The Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang says that, in all food shops in Bangkok, alcoholic drinks are banned from being served.
“All districts must ensure that restaurants comply strictly with the Covid-19 steps of the BMA, such as socially distanced seating plans and the use of the Thai Chana application.”
A restaurant owner told the Bangkok Post that the restaurant will be happy to comply with the government’s new restrictions,knowing that it might otherwise be closed for 14 days, which would only further damage their business.
In line with the new Covid-19 restrictions, all restaurants and food shops in Bangkok are ordered to provide dining-in service until 9pm only. If a restaurant or a food outlet regularly operates after 9pm, only takeaway food services are allowed. However, people in Bangkok are urged to eat at home to prevent the spread of the virus.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
