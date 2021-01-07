Violent pro-Trump mob invades US Capitol building during debate | The Thaiger

News
Violent pro-Trump mob invades US Capitol building during debate
A violent insurgent mob, loyal to US President Trump, stormed the US Capitol building late Wednesday, Washington DC time, forcing House and Senate members to scramble into safe spaces within secret locations in the building. It was an astonishing bit to overturn America’s presidential election and circumventing the US democratic process.
Elected representatives crouched under desks, even putting on supplied gas marks, while security forces, completely overwhelmed, tried their best to secure the building and remove the unruly mob. One woman was shot inside the Capitol… she died after being rushed to hospital. Washington’s mayor issued a stern warning and instituted an evening curfew that started at 6pm in an attempt to contain the violence.
The rioters were egged on by the President earlier in the day at a more peaceful gathering. After weeks of falsely attacking the integrity of the Presidential election and peddling unsubstantiated claims about election fraud, he urged his supporters to “march to the hill” to protest the formal approval of the Electoral College vote for Joe Biden’s victory in the November 3 election. The debate in the House had not even finished casting the very first state’s vote , Arizona, when the proceedings were abruptly halted by the mob.
Early in the afternoon the protesters stormed through flimsy metal barriers and made their way up the steps of the west side of the building. They would repeat this on the east side later. They then forced their way through the doors and Ito the hallways of the Capitol building, and eventually made their way into the floor and gallery of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. They also made themselves comfortable, and allowed shocked staffers to take photos of them, lounging in offices and even the seat of the House speaker.
The efforts to block President-elect Biden from being sworn in on January 20 – today was the final day that objections could be formally raised – were sure to fail. Both the President’s egging on of the protesters and the actions of the invading mob sorely tested the security of the Capitol and the nation’s democratic guardrails.
But the members of the two houses were determined to reconvene, and they did, in the Senate at 8pm and later in the House.
Twitter for the first time time locked President’s Trump’s account demanding he remove Tweets excusing violence and continuing to peddle his false claims about the election. They also threatened “permanent suspension” of his Twitter account.
Facebook removed one of the President’s posts but fell short of blocking his account.
The President eventually capitulated to demands for him to short-circuit the situation with a 2 minute spontaneous speech outside the White House that both poured cold water on the situation whilst fanning the flames.
Former US President George W. Bush released a statement condemning the storming of the US Capitol building this afternoon, describing it as “sickening” and “heartbreaking”.
President Trump’s initial homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, just one of many former officials, has condemned the response to the mob chaos.
“This is beyond wrong and illegal. It’s un-American. The President undermined American democracy baselessly for months. As a result, he’s culpable for this siege, and an utter disgrace.”
Huffington Post’s Igor Bobic photographed one of the mobsters sitting in the House chair.
President Elect Joe Biden made a live appearance around 4.30pm Washington time, calling on the President to “step up”, saying the incident was a “dark moment in the nation’s history.”
“At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times. Let me be very clear, the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect the true America. This is not dissent, its disorder, it’s chaos and it borders on sedition and it must end now.”
President Trump later defended the actions of the unruly mob who stormed and vandalised the US Capitol.
“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away.”
More of the story and photos HERE.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Transport
U-Tapao airport halts commercial flights due to Covid-19 outbreak
Commercial flights in and out of U-Tapao International Airport are suspended for the rest of the month due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Rayong and Chon Buri, which are classified as “red zone” provinces under maximum control. The domestic flights, which include flights to the popular destinations Phuket and Chiang Mai, could be suspended longer if the coronavirus situation in Rayong and nearby provinces doesn’t improve.
Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways and Thai Lion Air are affected by the flight suspension. The airport will still be open for special repatriation, military and cargo flights as well as other flights considered to be essential.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Transport
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
Bangkok residents will see construction of a number of rail projects finally completed this year, with hopes this will do something to alleviate traffic problems in the capital, as well as improving air quality. The Bangkok Post reports on 4 electric rail routes it’s hoped will be up and running later this year.
The Pink Line
This 34.5 kilometre track between Nonthaburi and Min Buri is expected to begin with a trial run in July. The route will cover a total of 30 stations between the central Thai city of Nonthaburi and the Min Buri district in the east of the capital. The opening of the Pink Line is eagerly anticipated by Bangkok residents fed up with doing battle with traffic on the Ram Inthra thoroughfare. The monorail line will operate driverless carriages, travelling at a maximum speed of 80 kilometres per hour. Each train will have capacity for 1,000 passengers and the line is expected to be fully functional by October 2022.
The Yellow Line
Also in July, the 30.4 kilometre Yellow Line is expected to begin test runs. The monorail route will connect 23 stations between the Bangkok district of Lat Phrao and the central province of Samut Prakan. Trials are expected to run between Wat Sri Iam and Samrong stations. There has been some debate about the 2.6 kilometre stretch between the Ratchada-Lat Phrao and Ratchayothin intersections, with some saying it will take passengers away from the MRT Blue Line by allowing them to transfer to the Green Line without having to use the Blue Line. A spokesperson for the Mass Rapid Transit Authority says it’s a matter of wait and see.
“We’ll have no real figure until the Yellow Line extension opens. We’ll talk about compensation later when it’s time. And we can assure that a decision will be made with the public interest at heart.”
The “Light Red” and “Dark Red” Lines
Finally, these 2 lines are expected to be up and running by November. The Light Red Line is a 15 kilometre stretch, linking the Bangkok districts of Bang Sue and Taling Chan, while the Dark Red Line is a 26.3 kilometre route connecting Bang Sue and Rangsit, in the province of Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. Both lines will begin trial runs in July, when the public will be invited to travel for free. The lines, collectively known as the State Railway of Thailand’s Red Line, were approved in 2007, but construction did not begin until 2013. The commuter train system has been hampered by ongoing delays and questions about the cost. It was originally projected to cost 75.5 billion baht, but that has risen to 93.5 billion baht.
The 4 new lines will come as a welcome addition to the 3 lines completed last year, including the new Gold Line connecting Krung Thon Buri station with Khlong San district office, and extensions to both the MRT Blue Line and BTS Skytrain Green Line.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
The CCSA is calling on people, particularly those in 5 provinces with high risk and strict control measures, to download Mor Chana (download links below), a new mobile app to help identify individuals who have been exposed to infected patients using GPS and Bluetooth technology to track their location.
People travelling from the 28 Red Zone areas will likely be required to load the App onto their phone and fill out the details.
Once downloading the app, you will be asked to do a self-assessment for coronavirus infection risk and will be classified in different colour codes…
- Green QR code is for ‘very low risk’ – a person who doesn’t have any cold symptoms, hasn’t travelled overseas or had contact with people with risks.
- Yellow QR code is for ‘low risk’ – a person may have cold symptoms but with no history of travelling aboard or have any closed friends, family members or colleagues travelling abroad during the past 14 days.
- Orange QR code is for ‘risky’ – a person who travelled abroad or had contact with ones who travelled abroad during the past 14 days and have outstanding Covid-19 symptoms or asymptomatic. People in this group are required to self-quarantine for 14 days and see a doctor as soon as possible if any symptoms show.
- Red QR code is for ‘High Risk’ – a person who shows Covid-19 symptoms and travelled abroad or had contact with people with high risks.
The acquired data from the app will be sent to the central database automatically. This way, users will also be notified if they are in the areas considered high risk while receiving real-time updates on confirmed cases and other useful information about the Covid-19 situation so that they can be more cautious for their travelling plans across the country.
The app will also help health authorities to identify those who have been in close contact with infected people. This may also help prevent medical practitioners from contracting the disease.
Download on Google Play HERE.
Download on Apple Store HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Biz News | Bangkok Post | DGA | Daily News
gosport
Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 9:38 am
Show me your 3 fingers! Show me your water cannon exchanges! Show me your umbrellas!
Where are the BTS boys? Where is the Miss USA?
The pro-trump rallies show how to make matters matter!
Rick
Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 10:13 am
“After weeks of falsely attacking the integrity of the Presidential election and peddling unsubstantiated claims about election fraud”??? Are you serious? The Thaiger is not a news source but simply a propaganda site for lies and disinformation and this proves it. You should be ashamed to be spewing such trash. Disgusting.