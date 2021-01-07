U-Tapao airport halts commercial flights due to Covid-19 outbreak | The Thaiger

Transport
U-Tapao airport halts commercial flights due to Covid-19 outbreak
Commercial flights in and out of U-Tapao International Airport are suspended for the rest of the month due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Rayong and Chon Buri, which are classified as “red zone” provinces under maximum control. The domestic flights, which include flights to the popular destinations Phuket and Chiang Mai, could be suspended longer if the coronavirus situation in Rayong and nearby provinces doesn’t improve.
Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways and Thai Lion Air are affected by the flight suspension. The airport will still be open for special repatriation, military and cargo flights as well as other flights considered to be essential.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Thailand
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
The CCSA is calling on people, particularly those in 5 provinces with high risk and strict control measures, to download Mor Chana (download links below), a new mobile app to help identify individuals who have been exposed to infected patients using GPS and Bluetooth technology to track their location.
People travelling from the 28 Red Zone areas will likely be required to load the App onto their phone and fill out the details.
Once downloading the app, you will be asked to do a self-assessment for coronavirus infection risk and will be classified in different colour codes…
- Green QR code is for ‘very low risk’ – a person who doesn’t have any cold symptoms, hasn’t travelled overseas or had contact with people with risks.
- Yellow QR code is for ‘low risk’ – a person may have cold symptoms but with no history of travelling aboard or have any closed friends, family members or colleagues travelling abroad during the past 14 days.
- Orange QR code is for ‘risky’ – a person who travelled abroad or had contact with ones who travelled abroad during the past 14 days and have outstanding Covid-19 symptoms or asymptomatic. People in this group are required to self-quarantine for 14 days and see a doctor as soon as possible if any symptoms show.
- Red QR code is for ‘High Risk’ – a person who shows Covid-19 symptoms and travelled abroad or had contact with people with high risks.
The acquired data from the app will be sent to the central database automatically. This way, users will also be notified if they are in the areas considered high risk while receiving real-time updates on confirmed cases and other useful information about the Covid-19 situation so that they can be more cautious for their travelling plans across the country.
The app will also help health authorities to identify those who have been in close contact with infected people. This may also help prevent medical practitioners from contracting the disease.
Download on Google Play HERE.
Download on Apple Store HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Biz News | Bangkok Post | DGA | Daily News
Thailand
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
• The nationwide Emergency Decree has been extended until the end of February.
The decree gives the Thai government the ability to set policies and procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 such as restricting travel and setting up road checkpoints. The emergency decree was first declared in April last year and has been extended, month by month, ever since.
• 365 new Covid-19 cases and 1 additional death have been announced today during the CCSA daily briefing. There are now 4,847 active Covid infections in Thailand.
A total of 9,331 Covid-19 cases have been reported since the start of the outbreak, more than 100% rise in infections over the past 2 weeks alone.
The latest coronavirus-related fatality is a 63 year old man who drove migrant workers to and from work in Samut Sakhon. He was admitted to the hospital on December 27 and died yesterday due to multiple organ failure. There was no report of underlying conditions.
Locally, Chon Buri had the most new cases, followed by Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi and Bangkok.
• In addition to the 365 new infections reported today, there has also been an announcement of 900 more Covid-19 cases detected in Samut Sakhon.
Officials are looking to turn some of the factories in the area into quarantine facilities and field hospitals.
There’s now been 2,296 Covid-19 infections recorded in the province, just southwest of Bangkok, the hotspot in the latest outbreak that kicked off on December 20.
The vast majority of patients are Burmese migrants working at various seafood processing factories throughout the province.
•And included in today’s announcements are additional restrictions on people travelling out of red zone provinces, that includes Bangkok. One of the requirements will be a tracking app that will have to be installed on the traveller’s phones. No further details have been announced at this stage.
There’s also been some additional restrictions put on British citizens who are currently, or will be staying, at ASQ hotels for their mandatory quarantine period. The restrictions limit the occupant’s access to outside areas, including rooftops, during their ASQ stay.
Details on all these latest limitations and rules are available at thethaiger.com
• Beyond Samut Sakhon, illegal gambling has become the current focus as health officials try to track down elusive gamblers after the Covid-19 outbreak in Rayong province 10 days ago.
Officials say that compulsive gamblers tend to frequent various venues and also travel in groups.
Police are focussing their attention on the numerous gambling hubs around Bangkok… gambling dens that apparently don’t exist, according to the Deputy PM, Prawit Wongsuwan yesterday.
• Over 10,000 schools, in at least the 28 ‘red zone’ Thai provinces, are to close until the end of this month and switch to online learning.
Additionally, on the southern resort island of Phuket, the Governor has ordered all schools to close from tomorrow until January 20 as a preventative measure. The order has caused some confusion (and a bit of panic) among islanders, given that the same governor confirmed the island’s 3 Covid patients had recovered and were being discharged from hospital.
Phuketians have voiced their concerns over the number of out-of-province visitors to the island during the recent New Year holiday.
Thailand
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to form committee to investigate illegal gambling
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Thai government to form an investigation committee to crackdown on illegal gambling in response to the outbreak at a Rayong gambling venue. The spike in cases linked to illegal activity has caused problems for health officials who have been trying to track down elusive gamblers to contain the spread of the virus.
The prime minister says the investigation committee will consist of officials from Thailand’s Security Department, Department of Special Investigation, the Anti-Money Laundering Office and Narcotics Control Board.
“We can’t deny that most people are still joining gambling, which is illegal in Thailand. This is a matter of the officers who have to cooperate and solve this problem. Wherever is the source of infectious disease, they must be eliminated as quickly as possible.”
The national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk also recently ordered a crackdown on illegal gambling joints in response to the recent outbreak at the Rayong gambling den.
After officers from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau raided a Bangkok gambling den, a Bangkok police chief and 5 senior officers were transferred for alleged negligence of duty. The Metropolitan Police Bureau will investigate to determine whether the officers had any involvement in the illegal gambling operation.
Chon Buri and Rayong police chiefs were also both transferred after reports of Covid-19 cases linked to gambling dens in the provinces.
Under the newly-ordered government investigation, Prayut says they will track down “influential figures” who might be involved in the illegal activities.
“We insist that we will use legal measures to arrest those who are involved and destroy all gambling dens found.”
SOURCE: Pattaya News
