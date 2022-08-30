Budget airline Thai AirAsia X to launch two Thailand – Australia routes

Budget airline Thai AirAsia X will launch two direct routes between Thailand and Australia in December. The airline will fly from Bangkok to both Melbourne, and Sydney, beginning December 1 and 2 this year, respectively.

The Bangkok to Sydney route will fly four times per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The Bangkok to Melbourne route will fly thrice a week on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

A 337-seat Airbus A330 will serve both routes with 12 Business Class seats and 365 Economy Class seats.

Tickets are already on sale, with one-way economy fares from Melbourne to Bangkok starting from $299 AUD (7,552 Thai baht). A one-way Business Class ticket on a premium flatbed costs $1,199 AUD (30,293 Thai baht).

Acting CEO of Thai AirAsia X commented on the potential of the new routes…

“Thailand and Australia have maintained strong relations for over 70 years, and Australia is among the top three educational destinations for Thai students as well as a leading travel destination for Thai tourists.”

“Both Thailand and Australia have strong characteristics that mutually attract travellers from both sides of the hemisphere. Bangkok is a one stop shop for nightlife, culture, shopping, and local Thai cuisine for international travellers. Not only that but it’s a key transit hub for Australian travellers.”

Melbourne Airport Chief of Aviation Jim Parashos also expressed his approval of the new routes…

“We are thrilled to welcome Thai AirAsia X to the Melbourne Airport family. Thailand is a favourite destination of Australians, and we expect these new direct services will be popular, particularly among leisure travellers keen to get back to Southeast Asia to experience the country’s incredible food, beaches, and culture”

"This new route will also drive tourism into Victoria and support a growing Thai international student market. Before the pandemic, Thailand was one of the state's top 10 international student source markets and an important part of our economy."

Malaysia-based AirAsia X will launch services from Kuala Lumpur to various Australian locations. The airline will launch Kuala Lumpur – Sydney flights on September 9 and flights to Perth, Melbourne, and Auckland (via Sydney) in November.

SOURCE: TravelNewsAsia