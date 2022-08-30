Transport
Budget airline Thai AirAsia X to launch two Thailand – Australia routes
Budget airline Thai AirAsia X will launch two direct routes between Thailand and Australia in December. The airline will fly from Bangkok to both Melbourne, and Sydney, beginning December 1 and 2 this year, respectively.
The Bangkok to Sydney route will fly four times per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The Bangkok to Melbourne route will fly thrice a week on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.
A 337-seat Airbus A330 will serve both routes with 12 Business Class seats and 365 Economy Class seats.
Tickets are already on sale, with one-way economy fares from Melbourne to Bangkok starting from $299 AUD (7,552 Thai baht). A one-way Business Class ticket on a premium flatbed costs $1,199 AUD (30,293 Thai baht).
Acting CEO of Thai AirAsia X commented on the potential of the new routes…
“Thailand and Australia have maintained strong relations for over 70 years, and Australia is among the top three educational destinations for Thai students as well as a leading travel destination for Thai tourists.”
“Both Thailand and Australia have strong characteristics that mutually attract travellers from both sides of the hemisphere. Bangkok is a one stop shop for nightlife, culture, shopping, and local Thai cuisine for international travellers. Not only that but it’s a key transit hub for Australian travellers.”
Melbourne Airport Chief of Aviation Jim Parashos also expressed his approval of the new routes…
“We are thrilled to welcome Thai AirAsia X to the Melbourne Airport family. Thailand is a favourite destination of Australians, and we expect these new direct services will be popular, particularly among leisure travellers keen to get back to Southeast Asia to experience the country’s incredible food, beaches, and culture”
“This new route will also drive tourism into Victoria and support a growing Thai international student market. Before the pandemic, Thailand was one of the state’s top 10 international student source markets and an important part of our economy. This new route will also drive tourism into Victoria and support a growing Thai international student market. Before the pandemic, Thailand was one of the state’s top 10 international student source markets and an important part of our economy.”
Malaysia-based AirAsia X will launch services from Kuala Lumpur to various Australian locations. The airline will launch Kuala Lumpur – Sydney flights on September 9 and flights to Perth, Melbourne, and Auckland (via Sydney) in November.
SOURCE: TravelNewsAsia
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UPDATE: Actress’ rape complaint could expose political corruption in Thailand
Thailand News Today | “Tourism tax” to affect all non-Thais next year
UPDATE: Famous Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ flees Thailand over 2 billion baht Forex scam accusations
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Bangkok governor threatens city polluters with huge fines
Thai Airways sells five Airbus A340s stored away for 13 years
Most romantic restaurants in Bangkok for a memorable date night
Teacher faces jail after student’s punishment leads to crippling injury
Budget airline Thai AirAsia X to launch two Thailand – Australia routes
Government recommits to the banning of vaping and e-cigarettes
Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
“Unruly” Aussie woman kicked off flight from Thailand to Sydney
Thai couple’s 1,000km, 20 hours Songkran motorcycle odyssey
Study: Balinese monkeys use stones to get their rocks off
Thailand sees more businesses go bankrupt over past 7 months
Thailand’s acting PM Prawit tells Thai police to clean their act up
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
Lucky Thai couple finds 1 million baht pearl in their dinner
BTS offers assistance to victims but says escalator crush was “out of their control”
Thai Airways restructures plans to get back in black
Filipino workers invited to check in with Thailand tourism sector
Floods in Thailand claim 3 lives, affecting 14,657 households
Horny primate grabs tourist’s boobs at a Bangkok zoo
Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Zoo conducts emergency ostrich escape drill
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Hotels1 day ago
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
-
Best of1 day ago
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
-
Hotels1 day ago
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
-
Education1 day ago
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok police fail to stop fight between rival schools
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
Car goes flying out of third storey of car park in central Thailand