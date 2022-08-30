Connect with us

Transport

Budget airline Thai AirAsia X to launch two Thailand – Australia routes

Published

 on 

Budget airline Thai AirAsia X will launch two direct routes between Thailand and Australia in December. The airline will fly from Bangkok to both Melbourne, and Sydney, beginning December 1 and 2 this year, respectively.

The Bangkok to Sydney route will fly four times per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The Bangkok to Melbourne route will fly thrice a week on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

A 337-seat Airbus A330 will serve both routes with 12 Business Class seats and 365 Economy Class seats.

Tickets are already on sale, with one-way economy fares from Melbourne to Bangkok starting from $299 AUD (7,552 Thai baht). A one-way Business Class ticket on a premium flatbed costs $1,199 AUD (30,293 Thai baht).

Acting CEO of Thai AirAsia X commented on the potential of the new routes…

“Thailand and Australia have maintained strong relations for over 70 years, and Australia is among the top three educational destinations for Thai students as well as a leading travel destination for Thai tourists.”

“Both Thailand and Australia have strong characteristics that mutually attract travellers from both sides of the hemisphere. Bangkok is a one stop shop for nightlife, culture, shopping, and local Thai cuisine for international travellers. Not only that but it’s a key transit hub for Australian travellers.”

Melbourne Airport Chief of Aviation Jim Parashos also expressed his approval of the new routes…

“We are thrilled to welcome Thai AirAsia X to the Melbourne Airport family. Thailand is a favourite destination of Australians, and we expect these new direct services will be popular, particularly among leisure travellers keen to get back to Southeast Asia to experience the country’s incredible food, beaches, and culture”

“This new route will also drive tourism into Victoria and support a growing Thai international student market. Before the pandemic, Thailand was one of the state’s top 10 international student source markets and an important part of our economy. This new route will also drive tourism into Victoria and support a growing Thai international student market. Before the pandemic, Thailand was one of the state’s top 10 international student source markets and an important part of our economy.”

Malaysia-based AirAsia X will launch services from Kuala Lumpur to various Australian locations. The airline will launch Kuala Lumpur – Sydney flights on September 9 and flights to Perth, Melbourne, and Auckland (via Sydney) in November.

SOURCE: TravelNewsAsia

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime18 mins ago

UPDATE: Actress’ rape complaint could expose political corruption in Thailand
Thailand32 mins ago

Thailand News Today | “Tourism tax” to affect all non-Thais next year
Crime37 mins ago

UPDATE: Famous Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ flees Thailand over 2 billion baht Forex scam accusations
Sponsored1 day ago

British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Bangkok48 mins ago

Bangkok governor threatens city polluters with huge fines
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai Airways sells five Airbus A340s stored away for 13 years
Best of1 hour ago

Most romantic restaurants in Bangkok for a memorable date night
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Teacher faces jail after student’s punishment leads to crippling injury
Transport3 hours ago

Budget airline Thai AirAsia X to launch two Thailand – Australia routes
Drugs3 hours ago

Government recommits to the banning of vaping and e-cigarettes
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
Phuket3 hours ago

“Unruly” Aussie woman kicked off flight from Thailand to Sydney
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai couple’s 1,000km, 20 hours Songkran motorcycle odyssey
Indonesia5 hours ago

Study: Balinese monkeys use stones to get their rocks off
Economy5 hours ago

Thailand sees more businesses go bankrupt over past 7 months
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand’s acting PM Prawit tells Thai police to clean their act up
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending