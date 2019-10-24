Visa fee waiver to run until end of April | The Thaiger

Expats
Visa fee waiver to run until end of April
The government will extend the waiver of visa-on-arrival fees for another six months to boost the number of foreign tourists entering the Kingdom.
A government spokesperson announced on Tuesday (October 22) that the Cabinet had approved a six-month extension to the exemption until the end of April next year.
The visa fee waiver was implemented in November last year and due to expire by the end of this month.
Waiving the 2,000 baht fee has led to a 120% increase in tourist arrivals despite costing the government 10.76 billion baht in lost revenue.
However, that loss was insignificant when compared to the added 144.73 billion baht in tourist spending, the spokeperson said. The move is part of the government’s measures to boost the local economy, including incentives for domestic tourists, soft loans and reductions in mortgage and transaction fees for the property sector.
In a related move, the government has also agreed to quadruple the quota for Australians entering Thailand on Work and Holiday Visas (WHV) from 500 to 2,000 per year.
The Cabinet also allocated 19 billion baht to spur local tourism, of which 10 billion is a contingency fund for the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
ASEAN
Thai Airways denies cancelling flights to 4 Asean destinations
Thai Airways has dismissed reports that it will stop flying to four Asean destinations, namely Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar.
In a statement issued Tuesday October 22, Thai’s president insisted there is no truth to reports that the airline will stop flights to the four destinations.
He said that the company is preparing its corporate strategy, and a thorough analysis must be conducted on all routes based on market conditions, and at present the airline has not made any changes to its routes nor are there plans to cease any flights.
In a speech to executives at Thai Airways’ headquarters on the same day, the president announced that the national flag carrier is in deep financial crisis, and may have to fold unless all staff members unite to work harder.
SOURCES: nationthailand thaipbsworld
Crime
Immigration police arrest German man in connection with death of German woman in Pattaya
A German man who has overstayed his visa has been arrested in Pattaya in connection with the death of a German woman found dead in a canal in Chonburi province.
The Pattaya News reports the dead woman as 77 year old Marg und Schaefer and says she ran a bar with the man who was taken into custody on Tuesday.
The alarm was raised when Ms Schaefer’s family in Germany contacted German police when they were unable to contact her. German authorities then contacted the police in Thailand, who tracked down the man after finding his visa had expired in June 2017. He is believed to be 52 years of age and known only as Mr Richard.
It’s understood the arrested man is also facing fraud charges in his home country and fled to Thailand after allegedly conning several elderly women out of more than 6,000 euros.
Police have questioned his Thai girlfriend, who claims Ms Schaefer died in January after falling in the bathroom. She says Mr Richard then disposed of her body in a canal in Chonburi, adding that he had been spending the German woman’s pension fund on a daily basis.
A warrant was issued for the man when Ms Schaefer’s body was found in the canal on January 12 and he was eventually tracked down to a rented house earlier this week. He denies all charges against him.
It’s understood the police will be using DNA testing to confirm how Ms Schaefer died.
SOURCE: thepattayanews.com
Crime
Italian man shot and killed by girlfriend’s ex
A 58 year old Italian man has been shot and killed while riding a motorcycle in Khon Kaen, northeastern Thailand. A Thai man has since been arrested for the shooting.
Police reported that 45 year old Suchin Oomket was arrested for allegedly murdering Mario Ferrri on Sunday evening. He allegedly the man on suspicions the victim was having an affair with his mistress.
According to Police, Suchin who was married, had relations with 32 year old Sumitra Sripromma for more than a year.
Photo: Youtube@Viral Press
He later learned Ms Sumitra was having relations with a foreign man. When he lost contact with Sumitra he gathered information and finally followed her to a resort hotel where she was staying with Mr. Ferrri.
On Sunday evening the suspect saw Mr. Ferrri riding a motorcycle from the hotel: It was the same motorcycle he had bought for the woman. In a rage, he drove after Ferrri and shot him dead.
He then fled to Huai Mek in the northeastern province of Kalasin, but after being pressured, he surrendered. Police found the suspect’s pistol in a forest.
According to police, the suspect confessed to the murder.
SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com
