Unregistered hotels and lodgings told to get their paperwork in order, or close down | The Thaiger

Business
Unregistered hotels and lodgings told to get their paperwork in order, or close down
At least 5,000 of the country’s estimated 23,000 unregistered small hotels are expected to get their paperwork in order. The rush to action follows the announcement by the current government to register and comply with the Hotel Act, or be closed down.
Most of Thailand’s busy tourist spots are rampant with small and illegal lodgings for tourists. Whilst the growth of registered hotels has rushed to keep pace with the rising tourist numbers, so too has been the rise of unlicensed properties in Thailand’s hot tourist spots.
The order was made through the controversial Article 44 powers which doesn’t provide for debate or parliamentary endorsement. When announced last week the Thai PM said the order was aimed at bringing illegal hotels and accommodation service providers under better control and boost safety and reliability for guests.
The order will require smaller, unregistered accommodations to comply with the same regulations as properly registered hotels – building regulations, room sizes, the amount of fire extinguishers required, fire escapes, standards of accommodation, accounting standards, etc. The government says there will be a period given – up to 90 days – for properties to operate whilst they get their compliance and standards up to date.
Authorities are also reportedly planning amendments of the Hotel Act to bring room-sharing platforms like Airbnb under a legislative framework. Currently the act allows accommodation offerings with less than four rooms to operate without a hotel licence.
A law-firm has, in English, gone through the steps needed for unregistered accommodation to comply with the Hotel Act….
How to obtain a hotel license in due course
A hotel is defined under the Hotel Act 2004 as any business providing paid accommodation for less than a month, irrespectively of the number or capacity of the rooms. Even the smallest villa and a one-bedroom condominium unit can qualify as a hotel under the law. However, the Hotel Act legitimises ministerial regulations to regulate this otherwise.
To successfully apply for a hotel business application, in general, these seven steps are required:
Step 1: Is the business exempted under the 4-20 privilege? An application is only needed if (i) the business qualifies as a hotel and (ii) such hotel is not license-free. Under the Ministerial Regulation 2008, a hotel license is not required if the business
- has not more than four rooms on all floors in all buildings,
- has a total service capacity of no more than twenty guests,
- qualifies as a small business which provides an additional source of income for the owner, and
- reports its daily rental business to the government (hotel registrar).
If the business is in-line with these requirements, it is unclear whether it does not qualify as a hotel (“no hotel”) or whether it is a license-free hotel business (“type-zero hotel”). The latest court decisions seem to favor the latter interpretation.
- Type 0: hotels which are exempted from certain requirements including the need to obtain a hotel business license,
- Type 1: hotels providing accommodation only, the number of rooms does not exceed fifty, the size of each room is not less than eight square meters,
- Type 2: hotels providing accommodation and catering or restaurant services, the size of each room is not less than eight square meters,
- Type 3: hotels giving accommodation, catering or restaurant services, the size of each room is not less than 14 square meters, and which has either conference rooms or entertainment venues which under the Place of Service Act could be a place for dancing, bars, and nightclubs or spa,
- Type 4: hotels providing accommodation, catering or restaurant services, conference rooms, and entertainment venues, the size of each room is not less than 14 square meters.
For Type 3 and 4 hotels, no entertainment venues will be allowed unless these hotels have more than 80 rooms, are located in entertainment areas, or serve food, alcohol or entertainment only, and have opening hours after midnight.
You can read a full explanation about compliance with the Thai Hotel Act HERE.
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
Thailand’s exports plunge 5.8% in May
Thai exports have declined 5.8% for the month of May 2019. The value of May’s exports is 648 billion baht.
The Commerce Ministry says in their report today that the contraction is mostly influenced by global factors including ongoing trade tensions between US and China and tighter global financial conditions, and specific factors of each country and region, political uncertainty in the EU and the unresolved Brexit in the UK.
“However, the effects on Thai exports are relatively less than those on other Asian countries” say the Commerce Ministry.
Thai exports still performed sturdily in main markets namely US and India and expanded in rising markets such as Canada, Russia and CIS (the post Soviet states).
Business
Private hospitals briefed on new drug prices and medical fee notifications
Internal Trade department officials have briefed representatives of 353 private hospitals around Thailand about the public notification of prices of drugs, medical supplies and medical services to patients are treated at their hospitals.
Internal Trade Department Director General Wichai Phochanakit explained that the private hospitals need to notify the public of the prices of drugs separately, not including the hospital room, air-conditioning or pharmacist fees.
Thailand’s private hospital industry is under the gun after years of complaints from patients who have made official objections to price gouging for services, over-charging and extortionate drug prices. Story HERE.
Some of Thailand’s private hospitals have been reported to charge the prices of drugs 8,000-16,000% higher than the average prices. The private hospitals are currently required to submit the buying and selling prices of drugs to the Department of Internal Trade by July 12.
The prices will be displayed on the department’s website while a QR Code will be provided for people to check the prices at the private hospitals.
The department is not yet taking measures to enforce the setting of the maximum prices of drugs, though some private hospitals may have already overcharged them.
The Department says the maximum prices of drugs might have to be legally enforced if those hospitals continue to overcharge. Any change in the prices of drugs is to be publicly notified 15 days in advance so that the new prices will be updated online.
The hospitals are to notify the fees for initial medical treatment, so patients can decide in advance. That is in line with standard procedures of the World Health Organisation.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Business
Thai Baht hits six year high – 31.05 to the US dollar
The Thai baht has hit a six-year high, reaching 31.05 to the US dollar yesterday after the US Federal Reserve signalled possible interest rates cuts. The US Fed says their monetary easing would be in response to increased economic uncertainty and a drop in inflation expectations.
The Thai currency is forecast to keep trading in a range of 31.15 to 31.25 to the US dollar.
Journey of the USD-THB since the start of 2016 – xe.com
At a meeting on Wednesday, the US Fed kept interest rates on hold in a 2.25-2.5 per cent target range, amid the trade tensions with China. That was enough to push the Baht to its highest since October 2013.
Krungthai Bank’s chief market strategist Jitipol Puksamatanan noted that one of the US Fed member voted for a rate cut, with seven of the Fed’s 17 policymakers foreseeing the rates cuts amounting to 50 basis points this year.
US stocks rose after the statement, with the S&P500 Index edging up 0.3 per cent. The US dollar depreciated against all assets – from the major currencies to crude oil and gold.
The baht is believed to have gained support from capital markets, which are open to more risks and the prospects coming from a clearly easing US monetary policy.
Major risks to US dollar’s continued depreciation are the ongoing trade negotiations as well as a US economic slowdown as a result of political uncertainties.
Thai Business operators are urging the new government to ease the high living costs for ordinary people as part of efforts to reduce income inequality, while stimulating public investment.
They also say that advances in the country’s transport system should be pushed to increase connectivity and help spur economic expansion. More efforts are also being sought to promote new export markets for agricultural products amid the US-China trade war.
Tourism destinations in smaller communities should be promoted, alongside support for greater marketing opportunities for the products under the One Tambon, One Product scheme.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use
ASEAN’s main conferences on today in Bangkok
Thai Airways sneaks into Top Ten. Skytrax World’s Best Airlines Awards 2019.
73 Burmese and 4 ethnic Rohingya intercepted on their way to Malaysia
Water shut-off along parts of Phuket’s west coast
Unregistered hotels and lodgings told to get their paperwork in order, or close down
Australian goes off the rails after being arrested by Pattaya Police – VIDEO
Thailand’s exports plunge 5.8% in May
Thailand remains on Tier 2 for Trafficking in Persons
BKK taxi driver arrested after scamming British tourist with ‘turbo-charged’ meter
Blacklisted Chinese and Bangladeshi arrested in Phuket
Two Nigerians arrested in Phuket over romance scam
Myth: Strong baht deterring western tourists to Thailand
Thailand’s Ayutthaya Elephant Palace says they will fight eviction orders
Suspect arrested over British International School Phuket theft
China-North Korea leaders meet. “Ties good for regional peace”
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
Trending
-
Expats2 days ago
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
-
Entertainment3 days ago
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
-
Crime2 days ago
45 year old Swede arrested on Koh Chang over $11 million scam
-
Travel3 hours ago
Thai Airways sneaks into Top Ten. Skytrax World’s Best Airlines Awards 2019.
-
Pattaya20 hours ago
Australian goes off the rails after being arrested by Pattaya Police – VIDEO
-
Business3 days ago
Hot wheels head for Thailand’s south – ‘Fast and Furious 9’ cars arrive
-
Thailand23 hours ago
Myth: Strong baht deterring western tourists to Thailand
-
Crime23 hours ago
Two Nigerians arrested in Phuket over romance scam