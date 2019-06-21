Australian goes off the rails after being arrested by Pattaya Police – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Australian goes off the rails after being arrested by Pattaya Police – VIDEO
PHOTO: 77JOWO
An abusive Australian has been filmed resisting arrest after being stopped by police in Pattaya. Police intervened and arrested Constantine Anagnostou for his ‘chaotic behaviour’ at an intersection on Pratumnak Hill.
A 5 minute video shared by Pattaya News showed Mr. Anagnostou swearing at police officers after claiming that one of the officers had assaulted him. It starts off with the Australian arriving on a motorbike, falling over and collapsing into bikes parked along the street.
As the clip progresses, a shirtless Mr. Anagnostou can be seen demanding police return his license, while also saying “mai mee tang” – that he had no money. He was then handcuffed by police officers as he hurled abuse and accusations at them.
77jowo reports that the man was involved in an earlier incident at the Ratio Bar where a motorcycle was damaged. It was claimed the man became abusive and threatened some of the bar staff, which is when police were called. Mr. Anagnostou is now in custody at the Pattaya Police Station.
Environment
Chon Buri government aims to protect Pattaya’s Near Islands
Scuba divers, sea walkers and restaurant boats are poised to face new restrictions as the government aims to protect Pattaya’s islands, Koh Larn, Koh Sak and Koh Krok.
The Chonburi Deputy Governor met with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to draft an announcement that would designate the three islands as protected environmental areas. The latest draft will be the third in the past nine years but none of the others have ever been implemented.
The deputy governor explained the contents of the draft announcement and promised that meetings and public hearings will be scheduled.
He said that “sea walkers” who use surface-supplied air to walk on the sea bed, and on top of coral reefs, scuba divers, tourist boats and restaurant boats will be targeted in the new protective guidelines.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa | Pattaya Mail
PHOTO: Pattaya Mail
Crime
British rapist and drug dealer to be sentenced on July 8 after deportation from Thailand
PHOTO: The Independent
A convicted rapist and former member of the British armed forces, involved in the death of a Thai woman in Pattaya, will be sentenced for the “sale and distribution of crack cocaine and heroin” on July 8 in a UK court. 27 year old Reece Vella was released from prison in Thailand and pleaded guilty to the charges on June 4 in a UK court.
He was deported from Thailand after fleeing to Pattaya in 2017 to evade arrest, has admitted drug charges on his return to the UK.
The British man has pleaded guilty to two charges of supplying Class A drugs at a hearing at the Worcester Crown Court. In January 2018, he was arrested in connection with the death of a bar girl in Pattaya.
The naked body of 26 year old Wannipa Janhuathon, described in thaiexaminer.com as a ‘prostitute’, was found outside Cosy Beach View Condominium in Pratumnak, Pattaya. She’d ‘fallen’ from the balcony of Vella’s fifth floor condo – she was naked when her body was discovered on the ground. Wannipa was still alive but succumbed to her head injuries shortly after arriving at the local hospital.
Vella told police that Wannipa fell while they were having sex on his balcony. Following his arrest in connection with the death of Wannipa, Vella was also found to have overstayed his visa by 59 days and stolen a motorcycle. He was charged with causing death by “negligent or reckless behaviour, theft and visa overstay”.
In 2012 Vella was sentenced to four years and nine months at a young offenders institution in the UK for the rape and assault of a teenager. At the time it was reported that the young Mr Vella became “angry and jealous” while attending a party. He was later arrested for drug distribution by police in the UK. In 2017, he appeared at Worcester Crown Court where was charged with supplying Class A drugs but never faced those charges, instead fleeing to Pattaya.
STORY: ThaiVisa | ThaiExaminer.com
Pattaya
Russian tourist dies after being hit by motorbike in Pattaya
A 35 year old Russian tourist has been knocked over near the bridge leading to the Bali Hai port in South Pattaya on Saturday night. Meanwhile, two Kuwaiti nationals were in Bangkok Pattaya and Pattaya Memorial hospitals with multiple fractures and other injuries following the apparent collision. Pattaya media report that they were part of a gang of ten middle eastern men on motorcycles racing around the streets of Pattaya.
Ruk Siam News have identified the woman as Anna Ksina.
The Run Siam video shows a crowd of passers-by watching as Sawang Boriboon Foundation officers give her CPR before being taken to hospital. She was pronounced dead when she arrived.
SOURCE: Ruk Siam News
แก๊งชาวอาหรับซิ่งจักรยานยนต์นับสิบคันชนนักท่องเที่ยวขณะเดินข้ามถนนดับคาที่ เมื่อเวลา00.30.น.วันที่ 15 มิ.ย.62 ผู้สื่อข่าวได้รับรายงานจากทางศูนย์วิทยุ สภ.เมืองพัทยา ว่าได้มีรถจักรยานยนต์เกิดอุบัติเหตุชนคนเดินเท้าจนได้รับบาดเจ็บอาการสาหัสเป็นนักท่องเที่ยว เหตุเกิดบริเวณถนนสายทัพยา ก่อนจะถึงใต้สพานต่างระดับ แหลมบาลีฮาย พัทยาใต้ ต.หนองปรือ อ.บางละมุง ต.ชลบุรี หลังได้รับแจ้งแล้วได้รีบเดินทางไปตรวจสอบบริเวณจุดที่เกิดเหตุ พบนักท่องเที่ยวเป็นหญิงชาวรัสเซีนทราบชื่อMiss.ANNA KSlNA อายุ 35 ปีสัญชาติรัสเซีย นอนจมกองเลือดแน่นิ่ง อยู่ในอาการสาหัส และได้มีมูลนิธิสว่างบริบูรณ์ ธรรมสถานเมืองพัทยา กําลังช่วยกันปั้มหัวใจนักท่องเที่ยวสาวชาวรัสเซียในเบื้องต้น จนกระทั้งรถโรงพยายาลเมืองพัทยามาถึงที่เกิดเหตุ จากนั้นจึงได้รีบนําร่างส่งโรงพยาบาลเป็นการเร่งด่วนแต่สุดท้ายทนพิษบาดแผลไม่ไหวเสียชีวิตในเวลาต่อมา ส่วนผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บอีก2 คน เป็นชายคาดว่าเป็นชาวคูเวตไม่ทราบชื่อได้รักษาตัวอยู่ไนโรงพยาบาลกรุงเทพพัทยา1คนโรงพยาบาลพัทยาเมโมเรียล1คน ทั้งคู่อยู่ในอาการสาหัส แขนขาหักอีกคนหัวกระโหลกเปิดแต่ในที่เกิดเหตุพบรถยนต์เก๋งยี่ห้อโตโยต้าสีบอลหมายเลขทะเบียนขข-3613 ระยอง ได้รับความเสียหายบริเวณท้ายรถจํานวนมาก และยังพบรถจักรยานยนต์ยี่ห้อฮอนด้าขนาดใหญ่ 650 ซีซีบี สีดํา หมายเลขทะเบียน 5744 กรุงเทพมหานคร เสียบคาท้ายรถยนต์เก๋งได้รับความเสียหาย ซึ่งรถจักรยายนต์คันดังกล่าวซึ่งคนขับเป็นชาวอาหรับโดยทั้งคู่ซ้อนท้ายมาด้วยกันแต่ยังไม่ทราบว่าใครเป็นคนขับ ส่วนสาเหตุนั้นในเบื้องต้นทราบว่า ผู้เสียชีวิตเป็นชาวรัสเซียขณะกําลังเดินข้ามถนน ได้มีกลุ่มแว้นชาวอาหรับนับสิบคันขับมาด้วยความเร็วมุ่งหน้าใต้สะพานต่างระดับพัทยาใต้ จนทําให้รถจักรยานยนต์คันดังกล่าวพุ่งชนผู้เสียชีวิตจนกระเด็น ส่วนรถจักรยานยนต์ที่มีชาวอาหรับเป็นผู้ขับขี่แถลเข้าไปชนท้ายรถยนต์เก๋งที่จอดข้างทางจนได้รับความเสียหาย จนกระทั้งเวลาผ่านไปนับชั่วโมงทางเจ้าของคดีพึ่งเดินทางไปถึงที่เกิดเหตุ ก่อนที่ทางมูลนิธิสว่างบริบูรณ์ นําคนเจ็บทั้ง3 ส่งโรงพยาบาลเป็นที่เรียบร้อยแล้ว แต่ทางผู้สื่อข่าวทราบว่ากระเป๋าของผู้เสียชีวิตได้หายไปโดยไม่ทราบว่าใครเป็นคนเอาไปเหลือแต่สายกระเป๋าแต่ยังไม่ทราบว่าทรัพย์สินภายในกระเป๋าที่หายไปมีอะไรบ้างอย่างไรก็ตามต้องฝากให้ทางเจ้าหน้าที่ตํารวจช่วยตรวจสอบกล้องวงจรปิดหาไอ้พวกมือดีฉวยโอกาสขโมยของของผู้อื่น และช่วยติดตามจับกุมมาดําเนินคดีตามกฏหมายให้ได้..
Posted by รักสยาม นิวส์ on Friday, 14 June 2019
