Thailand tops as dream destination for Southeast Asian travellers

Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Thailand has emerged as the top dream destination for Southeast Asian travellers, as revealed by Grab’s SEA Travel Insights 2024 report. Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, senior director of commercial and marketing at Grab Thailand, highlighted the importance of Southeast Asian tourists to Thailand’s tourism industry.

In 2024, Thailand welcomed over 10.6 million travellers from Southeast Asia, representing 30% of its international arrivals. The survey conducted by Grab included 11,074 respondents from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand.

It found that 81% of participants plan to travel internationally, an increase from 72% the previous year, with over half favouring destinations within Southeast Asia. East Asia, comprising China, Japan, and South Korea, follows with 44%.

Thailand’s appeal as a leading destination is attributed to its natural attractions and cultural allure, with Singapore and Malaysia trailing behind. The Thai government has actively promoted the country’s soft power through various events, including music festivals, concerts, food festivals, and traditional celebrations such as Songkran and Loy Krathong.

Grab also provided insights into the travel behaviours and trends of digital travellers in Southeast Asia. Respondents are technologically inclined, with 86% likely to utilise tools like augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence for travel activities, such as gathering information, previewing destinations, comparing prices, and planning itineraries.

A notable trend is the preference for independent trip planning, with 81% opting to organise their trips, and nearly two-thirds booking flights, accommodation, and attractions online. Despite this, 18% still choose tour packages for convenience.

Budget consciousness has increased among travellers, with 82% setting a budget for trips, though over half occasionally exceed it. Travel budgets have risen for 56% of respondents compared to last year, and 53% express concern about inflation, reported Bangkok Post.

Moreover, 68% of respondents are inclined to purchase travel insurance for issues such as lost or damaged luggage, flight delays or cancellations, and medical emergencies. Sustainability is also a priority, with 45% consistently choosing eco-friendly travel options, such as eco-friendly transport and reducing plastic consumption. Additionally, 78% are willing to pay extra for businesses with sustainable practices.

