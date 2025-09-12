Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes

Thailand’s Administrative Court is reviewing a legal bid by a pilots’ group to block a government move allowing foreign pilots on domestic flight routes.

The Thai Administrative Court is reviewing a request from the Thai Pilots Association to block the Ministry of Labour from allowing foreign pilots to operate domestic flights, according to the Bangkok Post.

The petition seeks a temporary injunction against a Cabinet resolution passed in December, which approved the hiring of foreign pilots under six-month contracts. The move came after Thai VietJetAir secured a wet-lease arrangement with Avion Express to operate A320-200 flights between Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, Phuket, and Chiang Mai during the winter 2024/25 season.

The Labour Ministry cited a shortage of domestic aviation personnel in its decision to waive restrictions on hiring foreign pilots, though the claim has faced pushback from local pilot groups. The Thai Pilots Association strongly disagrees, claiming that many qualified Thai pilots remain jobless.

At a recent hearing, the Administrative Court requested that the ministry submit a detailed explanation and supporting evidence. Representatives from Thai VietJetAir and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) were also present to give their input.

Association president Teerawat Angkasakulkiat expressed concern over the lack of a clear timeline in the cabinet’s resolution, arguing that the policy’s temporary nature could easily become a long-term loophole.

“Unless the court rules in our favour, the resolution leaves open the possibility for any airline to use foreign pilots for domestic routes again during the next High Season.”

Following the lawsuit filed in March, the CAAT suspended further approvals for foreign pilots operating domestic routes, pending the outcome of the court case. The Thai Pilots Association is also seeking a permanent injunction to stop the practice entirely.

There are growing fears among local aviators that this move could pave the way for piloting to be removed from Thailand’s list of protected occupations, roles that are currently reserved for Thai nationals. Teerawat warned this would have long-term implications for the aviation industry and employment opportunities for local pilots.

The court’s decision is expected to set a significant precedent for Thailand’s aviation sector, especially as airlines look for flexible staffing options ahead of the upcoming High Season.

Ch-aviation has contacted the Thai Pilots Association for further comment.