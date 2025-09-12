Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes

Court asked to weigh in on pilot hiring rules amid dispute

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 seconds agoLast Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025
50 1 minute read
Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s Administrative Court is reviewing a legal bid by a pilots’ group to block a government move allowing foreign pilots on domestic flight routes.

The Thai Administrative Court is reviewing a request from the Thai Pilots Association to block the Ministry of Labour from allowing foreign pilots to operate domestic flights, according to the Bangkok Post.

The petition seeks a temporary injunction against a Cabinet resolution passed in December, which approved the hiring of foreign pilots under six-month contracts. The move came after Thai VietJetAir secured a wet-lease arrangement with Avion Express to operate A320-200 flights between Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, Phuket, and Chiang Mai during the winter 2024/25 season.

Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Motion Array

The Labour Ministry cited a shortage of domestic aviation personnel in its decision to waive restrictions on hiring foreign pilots, though the claim has faced pushback from local pilot groups. The Thai Pilots Association strongly disagrees, claiming that many qualified Thai pilots remain jobless.

At a recent hearing, the Administrative Court requested that the ministry submit a detailed explanation and supporting evidence. Representatives from Thai VietJetAir and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) were also present to give their input.

Association president Teerawat Angkasakulkiat expressed concern over the lack of a clear timeline in the cabinet’s resolution, arguing that the policy’s temporary nature could easily become a long-term loophole.

“Unless the court rules in our favour, the resolution leaves open the possibility for any airline to use foreign pilots for domestic routes again during the next High Season.”

Related Articles
Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes | News by Thaiger
Photo of Teerawat Angkasakulkiat courtesy of The Nation

Following the lawsuit filed in March, the CAAT suspended further approvals for foreign pilots operating domestic routes, pending the outcome of the court case. The Thai Pilots Association is also seeking a permanent injunction to stop the practice entirely.

There are growing fears among local aviators that this move could pave the way for piloting to be removed from Thailand’s list of protected occupations, roles that are currently reserved for Thai nationals. Teerawat warned this would have long-term implications for the aviation industry and employment opportunities for local pilots.

The court’s decision is expected to set a significant precedent for Thailand’s aviation sector, especially as airlines look for flexible staffing options ahead of the upcoming High Season.

Ch-aviation has contacted the Thai Pilots Association for further comment.

Latest Thailand News
Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes

20 seconds ago
Thai motorcyclist dies after dodging sudden lane change by another rider | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai motorcyclist dies after dodging sudden lane change by another rider

11 minutes ago
Thailand urged to tighten rules on cosy inmate detentions | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand urged to tighten rules on cosy inmate detentions

27 minutes ago
Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025] | Thaiger Property News

Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025]

60 minutes ago
5-million-baht fireworks boost to supercharge Pattaya festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

5-million-baht fireworks boost to supercharge Pattaya festival

1 hour ago
Thai man steals gold ring hoping for prison life over freedom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man steals gold ring hoping for prison life over freedom

1 hour ago
British expat reveals retirement costs in Thailand, sparking relocation dreams | Thaiger Expats

British expat reveals retirement costs in Thailand, sparking relocation dreams

2 hours ago
Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument | Thaiger Phuket News

Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument

2 hours ago
Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht

2 hours ago
Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution | Thaiger Politics News

Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution

2 hours ago
Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | Thaiger Phuket News

Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls

2 hours ago
Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video)

3 hours ago
British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary | Thaiger Thailand News

British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary

3 hours ago
Lottery fever: Tarantula picks lucky number for upcoming draw | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery fever: Tarantula picks lucky number for upcoming draw

4 hours ago
Wild animal zone shut down after fatal lion attack at zoo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wild animal zone shut down after fatal lion attack at zoo

5 hours ago
Thai businesswoman swindled out of 159 million baht in stock trading scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businesswoman swindled out of 159 million baht in stock trading scam

5 hours ago
British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang

6 hours ago
Drunk Thai man beats neighbour’s puppy to death in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk Thai man beats neighbour’s puppy to death in Bangkok

6 hours ago
Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm

6 hours ago
Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown

6 hours ago
Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire

7 hours ago
Former Bangkok governor sworn in as new party-list MP | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former Bangkok governor sworn in as new party-list MP

7 hours ago
U-turn project slashes road deaths to zero in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

U-turn project slashes road deaths to zero in Phuket

8 hours ago
Thailand on flood alert as monsoon brings heavy downpours | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand on flood alert as monsoon brings heavy downpours

10 hours ago
Thai man slams restaurant for blending green chicken curry in smoothie | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man slams restaurant for blending green chicken curry in smoothie

23 hours ago
Aviation NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 seconds agoLast Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.