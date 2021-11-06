Connect with us

Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

Tim does his weekly jaunt to Phuket from BKK. Thailand is ‘open’ again with almost-quarantine-free travel to fully vaccinated travellers. But the government’s promised surge of tourists has had a slow start. Plenty of articles about the Thailand Pass – search ‘The Thaiger Thailand Pass’ for numerous articles and links if you want to return to Thailand at this time. Here’s a few of them…

Latest Thailand Pass news…

https://thethaiger.com/news/national/despite-errors-over-65000-have-applied-for-thailand-pass

Thailand News Today. Report on the first week of Thailand Pass…

https://thethaiger.com/news/national/thailand-news-today-thailand-pass-gets-assessed-new-long-stay-visas-schools-re-open-nov-5

A technical work-around if you’re having problems with the Thailand Pass…

https://thethaiger.com/news/national/thailand-pass-workaround-for

A government video about how to apply…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2_-FWeqfM4

 

