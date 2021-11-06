COVID-19 SATURDAY: 69 deaths, 79 million vaccinated

Today, the CCSA reported 8,467 new Covid-19 infections, up 317 since yesterday, and 69 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 11 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,931,166 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.



In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,288 recoveries, up 50 from yesterday. There are now 97,410 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 60 from yesterday, including 2,054 in the ICU and 447 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 880 were found in correctional facilities, 189 were identified by community testing, and 7,385 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,300 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

Yesterday surpassed 79 million total vaccines administered in Thailand, with 33.1 million people fully vaccinated and 43.38 million receiving their first dose only, while nearly 2.56 million people have received Covid-19 booster shots so far.

SOURCE: DDC

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE