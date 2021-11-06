Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 69 deaths, 79 million vaccinated

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: November 6 Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 8,467 new Covid-19 infections, up 317 since yesterday, and 69 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 11 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,931,166 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 69 deaths, 79 million vaccinated | News by Thaiger
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,288 recoveries, up 50 from yesterday. There are now 97,410 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 60 from yesterday, including 2,054 in the ICU and 447 on ventilators.

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 69 deaths, 79 million vaccinated | News by Thaiger

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 880 were found in correctional facilities, 189 were identified by community testing, and 7,385 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,300 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 69 deaths, 79 million vaccinated | News by Thaiger

 

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 69 deaths, 79 million vaccinated | News by Thaiger

Yesterday surpassed 79 million total vaccines administered in Thailand, with 33.1 million people fully vaccinated and 43.38 million receiving their first dose only, while nearly 2.56 million people have received Covid-19 booster shots so far.

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 69 deaths, 79 million vaccinated | News by Thaiger

SOURCE: DDC

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-11-06 13:17
1 hour ago, Bob20 said: So not only do they change the daily vaccination numbers by hundreds of thousands a day without any explanation. But then they claim 79m people vaccinated, which means full doses given, yet they turn out…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-11-06 14:04
These numbers remind me so much of the hokey Pokey. almost the same characters making these calls as well.
image
vlad
2021-11-06 14:17
Come on Stonker stop quoting numbers from different country's were only interested in Thailand's figures.
image
voyager
2021-11-06 15:22
79 million doses administered does not mean the same as your title : "... 79 million vaccinated", which implies the number of people, and "vaccinated" implies they are fully-vaccinated with 2 does (if not J&J). The population of Thailand is…
image
Bob20
2021-11-06 15:33
10 minutes ago, voyager said: 79 million doses administered does not mean the same as your title : "... 79 million vaccinated", which implies the number of people, and "vaccinated" implies they are fully-vaccinated with 2 does (if not J&J).…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism8 mins ago

Thailand Pass – 3 options to come back to Thailand right now
Coronavirus (Covid-19)37 mins ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial Totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Paxlovid by Pfizer reduces Covid-19 hospitalisation, death by 89%
Sponsored1 day ago

Why great coffee is an office must-have

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand now equipped to perform 120,000 RT-PCR tests daily
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 69 deaths, 79 million vaccinated
Tourism5 hours ago

Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya6 hours ago

Pattaya sees no tourism boost so far, looks ahead to events
Tourism19 hours ago

Thailand reopening sees 13,000 travellers, 10 Covid-19 infections
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand Pass – The Full Guide
Vietnam21 hours ago

Deputy minister in Vietnam prosecuted in fake medicine scandal
Pattaya22 hours ago

Thai woman found dead in bathroom of Koh Larn resort
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand Pass Report Card, New long-stay visas, Schools Re-open | Nov. 5
Crime23 hours ago

Police say there’s enough evidence to convict “Joe Ferrari” on all 4 charges
Events23 hours ago

Pattaya Music Festival begins tonight under Covid-19 safety measures
Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 8,148 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending