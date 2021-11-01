Thailand Pass workaround for API error

For all those struggling to get past the dreaded Error from API server message when registering for the Thailand Pass, we’ve got a ‘fix’ for you – just follow these steps:

1. Use Google Chrome

You need to be using Google Chrome for this workaround to actually work, and we advise using a laptop/desktop.

2. Download the Allow CORS Chrome Extension

Follow this link and it will take you to the download

3. Make sure it’s toggled on and enabled

Check HERE to confirm.

Add the extension to the bookmarked options and click it, turn it on, so it shows in colour and not grey.

4. Restart your Chrome Browser

5. Log on to the Thailand Pass website and complete your submission once again

Click HERE to access Thailand Pass.

Nb. if you have any issues about passport ID already being used, just add a space to the end when entering, eg. “123123123 “