Thai government confirms introduction of “double entry” tourist visa | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai government confirms introduction of “double entry” tourist visa
PHOTO: The Nation
The Thai government has announced a new double-entry tourist visa. The government says the new measures would allow a visitor to go in and out of Thailand to neighboring countries, such as Cambodia, Laos or Malaysia, then back into Thailand.
The deputy secretary general to the PM, Kobsak Pootrakul, says a double-entry tourism visa will be introduced. The new visa will allow visitors to leave and re-enter Thailand during their stay in the Kingdom. He also touched on the possibility of applying for the new visa online.
ThaiVisa reports that, in addition, two land entry points – Nong Khai (between Thailand and Laos) and Sadao (between Thailand and Malaysia), will be open 24 hours a day for a three-month trial period.
There has been no official confirmation of when the trial period will begin but it’s reported to be from the end of this year or beginning of next. Following the trial, officials will check the numbers to see if they justify the entry points remaining open around the clock.
Kobsak says the new visa and extra opening hours at the checkpoints are part of a series of new measures being considered to kick along the tourism industry.
Kobsak says the government’s target is to bring 42 million visitors to Thailand in 2020, adding that the country had already welcomed 20 million tourists in the first half of 2019 and was heading for a year end total of around 39 million, down from the 40 million target set at the start of the year.
It’s understood there will be a time limit on the validity of the double-entry visa, but this has not yet been confirmed, nor has there been any confirmation of when it will be introduced.
SOURCE: Thai Visa | Post Today
Economy
Thai household debt hits all-time high of 340K baht per house
Household debt in Thailand is at a record high. A survey carried out by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce shows that household debt has increased by 7.4% since this time last year and now sits at a record high of 340,000 baht.
The survey was carried out between November 11-23, canvassing 1,201 people around the country.
The Nation reports that over 88% of those surveyed confirmed they were in debt, with most saying it was due to having bought a house or car, or as a result of work-related credit card debt.
Over 59% said they were in formal debt and repaying 16,000 baht a month, with 40.8% saying they were paying back informal debt at a rate of around 5,200 baht a month.
The director of the school’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, Thanawat Pholwichai, says the level of household debt is a cause for concern, citing the economic slowdown, higher prices on consumer goods, and global trade conflicts as the reasons behind it.
(‘Global conflicts’ is an easy blame for just about everything in Thailand now – Ed)
Thanawat says, although many Thai citizens would like to save more money and lower their cost of living, the ongoing rise in the cost of consumer goods makes it impossible. In order to keep the economy going, Thanawat believes the government will have to introduce further stimulus packages by the middle of the first quarter of 2020.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Director of the school’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, Thanawat Pholwichai
Thailand
First clinic to offer medical cannabis opens in central Thailand
PHOTOS: The Nation
Thailand’s first clinic to offer cannabis oil as a treatment option is now open in the central province of Ang Thong.
The Nation reports that yesterday’s opening was presided over by the country’s Public Health Minister, Prapon Tangsrikertikul.
It’s understood that cannabis oil will be offered at the hospital in the event that conventional treatments prove ineffective. The clinic is one of 32 facilities that will offer this option to patients under medical supervision.
Minister Prapon says there are currently two illnesses that qualify for the treatment.
“This clinic will provide treatment to patients who have one of two diseases – multiple sclerosis and the final stages of cancer. The medical personnel will give advice and make a follow-up evaluation after the patients receive cannabis oil, and also establish guidelines for patients who have adverse symptoms with physicians and nurses from the emergency room.”
The clinic is located on the second floor of the outpatient administration building at Ang Thong Hospital and is open on the third Thursday of each month between 1-4.30pm.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
Pick-up destroyed by fire after dashcam exploded
PHOTOS: Sanook
Beware exploding dashcams!
A pick-up truck owner in Rayong province, eastern Thailand, has posted details on social media of how the dashcam in his vehicle “exploded”, starting a fire that destroyed the entire front of the truck.
Thai Residents reports that the man’s girlfriend was using the vehicle at the time and had parked it at her workplace at around 1pm, leaving one of the windows open. When she returned to the truck three hours later, she could see smoke coming from the window, caused, she claims, by the dashcam, and the rest of the dash and interior was on fire.
The explosion had already blown out the windscreen and burnt the pick-up console, as well as the front seats and doors. A passing security guard assisted the woman put out the fire, preventing it from spreading to the rest of the truck.
The truck owner has posted pictures that show the burnt out remains of the front of the vehicle as a warning to other drivers. He says he purchased the dashcam about 3½ years ago. He says he has never heard of an exploding dashcam prior to this.
The brand of dashcam isn’t mentioned, the driver insisting his intention is merely to warn other drivers, not to point the finger at any one manufacturer. His girlfriend says she feels lucky not to have been driving the car at the time.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | Sanook
