Thailand accuses Cambodia of planting landmines on border territory

Thailand is implementing countermeasures against Cambodia following an investigation revealing newly planted landmines in the Chok Bok border area of Ubon Ratchathani. This was confirmed by army commander General Pana Klaewplodthuk yesterday, July 19.

The incident occurred on July 16 when a mine exploded, injuring three soldiers during a routine patrol. The Second Army Region, led by Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, confirmed that Cambodian forces had planted over 100 new landmines within Thai territory.

Two formal responses are underway: a report to the Army Operations Centre and a recommendation for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to lodge a complaint with the United Nations. This complaint will cite Cambodia’s breach of the 1997 Ottawa Convention, which prohibits anti-personnel landmines.

Eight mines were identified in two clusters: one group of three mines, spaced 40 centimetres apart and camouflaged with leaves, and a second group of five mines, spaced 90 centimetres apart. The mines were newly manufactured, as evidenced by fresh markings and the absence of plant overgrowth.

The mines were discovered 100 to 150 metres inside Thai territory, prompting an immediate response from the Thai engineer battalion to clear the area. Lt Gen Boonsin warned that potentially hundreds more mines could be buried.

Lt Gen Boonsin stated that while diplomatic channels are being pursued, the Second Army Region is prepared for military action without waiting for government instructions. He refuted Cambodian claims that Thai forces had planted the mines, asserting that the mines were laid during a temporary withdrawal of Thai patrol forces.

He emphasised that Cambodian leadership has acknowledged the mines were on Thai soil, and Thailand reserves the right to respond appropriately within its sovereignty. Thai troops will continue clearing the border and enhancing road access, with Cambodia expected to take responsibility for the situation.

Both Thailand and Cambodia are signatories to the Ottawa Convention, which bans anti-personnel mines. This development requires close monitoring and increased precautions to protect Thai troops. Thailand intends to safeguard its territory and maintain the dignity of its personnel, reported Bangkok Post.

Conversely, the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) denied the claims reported in Thai media, expressing regret over the incident and dismissing the accusations as unfounded.