Tourism
TAT promotes I Lert U mobile app to connect tourists to police
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has issued a press release touting the Tourist Police I Lert U mobile application and encouraging visitors to download it. The app was launched on December 15 to allow tourists quick access to emergency response and general assistance, and yesterday’s press release was intended to raise awareness of the application as tourism begins to ramp up after the removal of nearly all Covid-19 restrictions including the elimination of the Thailand Pass on July 1.
The full press release:
Bangkok, 8 July, 2022 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to inform tourists they can download the ‘Tourist Police I Lert U’ mobile application, to enjoy peace of mind throughout their travels in Thailand.
Downloadable for free at Google Play for Android phones and App Store for iOS phones, the I Lert U application is available in English and Thai. The app is linked to the Tourist Police 1155 Emergency Response Centre, where there are also interpreters and translators ready to provide tourist assistance in other languages.
Tourists requiring help at any time 24 hours around the clock can use the application to contact the Tourist Police, who will dispatch officers to the scene immediately. Tourists can also take a photo of an incident and upload via the app to require assistance.
The Tourist Police is a division of the Royal Thai Police, and is dedicated to the safety and well-being of tourists in Thailand. With over 1,900 officers, the Tourist Police operates throughout the kingdom, including in all the major tourist destinations like Bangkok, Phuket, Samui, and Chiang Mai.
The Royal Thai Government places the highest priority on the safety and well-being of every visitor to Thailand. And as the main government agency responsible for the promotion and marketing of Thailand as a preferred destination, TAT is working closely with all the concerned public and private organisations to ensure the utmost efforts to prevent any unfortunate incidents occurring on tourists and the local Thai people.
SOURCE: TAT Newsroom
