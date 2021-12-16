Connect with us
“Tourist Police i lert u” mobile app launched to help tourists quickly

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: "Tourist Police i lert u" mobile app. (via Google Play)

“Tourist Police i lert u” is a new mobile app launched yesterday to allow tourists quick access to emergency response and general assistance. The app was launched by the Tourist Police as a means to improve safety by providing easy access to help when needed. The app comes at the same time as the Ministry of Tourism launched a tourism portal to help new arrivals in Thailand and the Tourist Police Chief explained how the new app will benefit tourists in their times of need.

“The application was developed under cooperation with Ministry of Tourism and Sports with an aim to create a platform that helps increase ease of travelling for visitors to the country. The ‘Tourist Police i lert u’ application utilizes the global positioning system or GPS to locate tourists who require assistance from authorities while travelling in Thailand. The application enables police’s faster response to [an] emergency situation and helps alleviate tourists’ concerns over the safety of their lives and property while travelling in Thailand.”

The app will run in conjunction with the 1155 call centre the Tourist Police currently operate and hopes to raise awareness so tourists will know who to contact and how before they end up in a desperate situation. The call centres is available in English, Chinese (Mandarin or Cantonese was not specified), Russian, Japanese, and Korean currently, with plans in place to add Arabic, German, and French sometime next year.

The mobile app will connect to the 1155 centre when emergency response is required and police and first responders can call back the phone number entered when the user downloaded and installed the app. They can dispatch police officers or the appropriate department to help a tourist in need to their location using the GPP in the app. The “Tourist Police i lert u” mobile app also allows users to take a photo of any incident through the system to report problems and request help.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
Malc-Thai
2021-12-16 12:57
Does it have a link to PayPal for corruption fees when your location tells them you in an officially closed bar
image
Boddown
2021-12-16 13:06
Good idea but whats the call out fee? I think a few more things need fixing first so the tourists that want to come back can do so easily without so many hoops to jump through.
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-12-16 13:25
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: “Tourist Police i lert u” Exactly … what the world needs now …. More Lerts!
image
poohy
2021-12-16 13:29
One of these days people will think of phoning 999 and someone answers Probably lerts are cheaper
image
Fluke
2021-12-16 13:42
12 minutes ago, poohy said: One of these days people will think of phoning 999 and someone answers Probably lerts are cheaper It would take a while for the U.K Police to get to Thailand to be of assistance
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

