Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Emergency Decree extended, but vows not to infringe on freedoms
The Emergency Decree that has been declared throughout the Covid-19 pandemic has officially been extended for another 2 months. The decree which declares that Thailand is in an official state of emergency was set to expire on July 31, but this extension covers from August 1 to September 30. This is the 19th time the Emergency Decree has been extended.
Prolonging the decree may be welcomed by people who have been staying in Thailand by getting a Covid-19 visa waiver stamp in their passports every month or 2, but also brings worry to people fearful that it could bring more pandemic restrictions or even lockdown.
The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, which was itself created as part of the Emergency Decree and would be dissolved at the end of the decree, met yesterday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in Thailand now. The decision was made to extend the decree for 2 more months based on the rising infection numbers in 23 of Thailand’s 77 provinces, including Bangkok, where the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is considering reopening community isolation centres.
Despite the extension of the Emergency Decree, the CCSA spokesperson said that the government has no intentions of limiting people’s freedoms and rights (hinting at fears of future lockdowns), but is solely aimed at protecting people from Covid-19 spreading and outbreaks becoming overwhelming in the country. Infection rates are rising and, though many cases are mild, more severe cases with serious illness and the need for ventilators have also increased in the past week as well.
Of the 23 provinces that saw Covid-19 cases on the rise, many are major tourist destinations, particularly worrying as the government pushes towards its lofty goal of 9.3 million international visitors this year. Phuket has had particularly troubling infection numbers, along with Bangkok, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai, according to the CCSA spokesperson.
“COVID-19 cases declined in 54 provinces and increased in 23 provinces including Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Phuket and Samut Prakan. Cases soared especially in Phuket. We would like to ask people to join forces to reduce the number.”
SOURCE: Thai News Agency MCOT
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Extradition for Nigerian wanted for alleged murder of Thai woman on hold
Thailand tourism: India the number 1 country sending tourists
Nearly 1 million people approved to grow cannabis already
Regents Pattaya accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
Emergency Decree extended, but vows not to infringe on freedoms
TAT promotes I Lert U mobile app to connect tourists to police
Wealth decreasing among top 50 richest in Thailand
Thailand Post increases rates, pilots 24-hour delivery services
Bangkok preparing to reopen community isolation centres
Thailand News Today | Corrupt Thai tourist cop caught in a police sting
Police bring home 6 Thai women forced into prostitution in Myanmar
Bangkok chief answers residents’ call after rats as big as cats take over
BREAKING: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe dies following earlier shooting
To wear or not to wear a face mask (in Thailand) – that is the question – OPINION
Life of Thai digital nomads made easier by Airbnb TAT alliance
UPDATE: Former Japanese PM dies after being shot – VIDEO
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed
Unvaccinated tourist turned away at check-in desk en route to Thailand
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
King tide in Phuket spurs online fears of a tsunami – it wasn’t
Student’s body ripped in half in freak motorbike accident in central Thailand
Pattaya man taken to hospital after smoking cannabis
Brazilian student arrested in Bali for smuggling cannabis from Thailand
“Thailand should be a luxury and premier holiday destination” – Deputy PM
The best island tours from Phuket in 2022
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Best of2 days ago
The best island tours from Phuket in 2022
- Economy2 days ago
Ferries to Koh Pha Ngan is costing 40% more (and the other islands too)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Travelling to Thailand? Here are the latest vaccine guidelines.
- Education2 days ago
Regents Pattaya accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
BREAKING: CCSA address face masks, emergency decree, and foreign arrivals
- Cambodia3 days ago
Thailand or Cambodia? Comparing 10 year visa programmes
- Economy2 days ago
Foreigners may have to pay more for hotels than Thais
- Cannabis4 days ago
Smoking and selling cannabis in public is illegal, warns Bangkok deputy governor
Recent comments: