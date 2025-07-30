Thailand considers tax breaks to boost off-peak tourism

Tax break plan designed to drive demand to lesser-visited destinations

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee44 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Revenue Department is contemplating tax incentives to boost tourism during the off-peak season, potentially enabling people to deduct travel expenses of up to 15,000 baht from their taxable income.

Pinsai Suraswadi, director-general of the department, stated that discussions with the Tourism and Sports Ministry are underway to decide which provinces should be covered by these tax measures.

The scope of the measures might encompass travel to secondary cities, major cities, or potentially the entire country. However, there is concern that a nationwide application could lead to a concentration of travel in major cities.

Pinsai mentioned that the proposed tax measure would likely mirror last year’s initiative, which allowed individuals to deduct travel-related expenses up to 15,000 baht (US$460). Ongoing discussions are considering whether these measures should extend to corporate entities.

In a related development, a memorandum of understanding was signed yesterday, July 29, between the department, the National Science and Technology Development Agency, and Krungthai Bank.

This agreement aims to facilitate the development and transfer of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to the Revenue Department. Pinsai explained that the goal is to integrate AI to enhance tax collection efficiency and improve taxpayer services.

The department plans to expand its AI capabilities from 2025 to 2027, aiming to become an AI-driven agency by 2027. Four AI initiatives are in the pipeline:

  • A voice-enabled AI chatbot for taxpayer inquiries
  • AI for tax collection data analysis
  • AI to digitise paper-based information for expedited processing and auditing
  • Using AI to create a One Portal, One Profile system for taxpayers

Regarding tax collection performance, Pinsai noted that with approximately two months remaining in the fiscal year, revenue is approaching the state target. The department’s revenue target for this year is 2.37 trillion baht (US$73 billion), reported Bangkok Post.

He pointed out that the tax revenue is influenced by the economy’s state, with some sectors like modern trade performing well, while others, including hire-purchase, transport, and automotive, face challenges.

