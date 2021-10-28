Tourism minister confident new Thailand Pass system will increase visitor numbers

The tourism minister is already praising the yet-to-be-launched Thailand Pass, saying it will lift tourist numbers significantly. Thailand Pass replaces the much-maligned Certificate of Entry from Monday and Pipat Ratchakitprakan is expecting to see visitor numbers rise.

“Hotel bookings under the Phuket Sandbox scheme for November went up considerably after October 21, when the list of 46 low-risk countries from where double-jabbed tourists can arrive without having to quarantine was released. We expect the number of rooms reserved for November to surpass all other months since the sandbox scheme started in July.”

Thailand’s once booming tourism industry is in desperate need of revival, having been left in tatters by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a Nation Thailand report, Phiphat is relying on the apparently simplified entry system to attract travellers who may have previously postponed trips to the kingdom.

“With the introduction of the Thailand Pass, the number of foreign travellers will likely rise from November until year-end, especially among those who had to suspend trips they had planned earlier.”

The Foreign Ministry says the Thailand Pass system will simplify the filing of all documentation needed to enter Thailand. It will collate all necessary information in one place, including the processing of TM6 and T8 forms. All fully vaccinated arrivals, both Thai and foreign, will need to use the Thailand Pass system from Monday. Non-vaccinated visitors will also need to use the system, but unlike vaccinated tourists, they will be subject to quarantine on arrival.

An official announcement on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website confirms the Thailand Pass system will open on Monday. Those who’ve already obtained a CoE for travel in November will still be able to use it to enter the kingdom and people pre-approved for a CoE can continue finalising their application up to November 7.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand