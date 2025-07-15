Gother’s travel takeover: Thai platform rockets 300% in 7 months

Thailand’s newest travel sensation is taking off at lightning speed. In just seven months, Gother has exploded with 300% business growth, setting its sights on becoming the country’s ultimate travel booking powerhouse.

Gother, the rising star of Thailand’s travel tech scene, is making waves with astonishing momentum since its launch in early 2024.

Operated by Search Engine Optimisation Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Beacon Venture Capital, the venture arm of Kasikornbank, and Krungthai Ventures from Krungthai Bank, the platform has quickly secured its place as a serious contender in the crowded travel market.

Designed to appeal to a new generation of Thai travellers, Gother offers an all-in-one digital booking experience. From flights and hotels to car rentals, tour packages and curated lifestyle activities, everything is available at users’ fingertips.

The platform’s seamless integration with popular mobile banking apps like K PLUS, Krungthai NEXT and Paotang makes payments secure and effortless.

“Gother isn’t just about booking trips—it’s about creating a travel lifestyle that complements every journey,” said Anupong Kriangkrailipikorn, CEO of Search Engine Optimisation and founder of Gother. “Our goal is to be a truly Thai-centric service, perfectly tailored to local travellers’ unique preferences.”

Since its official launch, Gother has attracted strong interest from next-generation tourists, achieving fourfold growth within a single year and showing no signs of slowing down.

To maintain this rapid ascent, the company has unveiled three core strategies for 2025.

First, Gother is diversifying access channels by ensuring its services are available on www.gother.com, the Gother app for iOS and Android, and all major banking platforms. Users can browse, book and pay in one place without switching between apps.

Second, Gother is harnessing AI and advanced data analytics to deliver hyper-personalised recommendations. A new version of the app will debut later this year, featuring intelligent suggestions based on individual travel habits and preferences.

Finally, the company is expanding its partnerships with top-tier hotels, airlines and tour operators in Thailand and abroad. This will allow Gother to offer even more choices—from budget trips to exclusive experiences, at competitive prices with attractive promotions, reported Travel Daily News.

Backed by strong financial support from Beacon Venture Capital and Krungthai Ventures, Gother is targeting 10 billion baht in booking value by 2027.

The platform has set its sights on securing a top-three spot as Thailand’s go-to homegrown travel brand that understands exactly what modern Thai travellers want.