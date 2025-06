A cultural storm is brewing between Thailand and Cambodia, with latter’s Minister of Culture and Fine Arts strongly condemning the construction of Wat Phu Man Fa in Buriram province, northeast Thailand.

The Cambodian government accuses the temple of copying the design of Angkor Wat, a world-renowned UNESCO heritage site and a symbol of Khmer culture.

The accusations are not new, but they have recently escalated to an official level, as Cambodia’s Cultural Minister Dr Phuong Skuna declared that the temple’s architecture “undermines the outstanding universal value and authenticity of Angkor Wat” and “violates the identity and spirit of Khmer national culture.”

The controversy surrounding Wat Phu Man Fa, located in Nang Rong district, Buriram province, sparked outrage in Cambodia, where netizens have long called for an investigation into the temple’s construction. However, the issue gained further momentum when the Cambodian government issued a formal condemnation.

The statement referred to the temple as a “serious violation of heritage ethics” and accused Thailand of breaching its obligations under the 1972 UNESCO World Heritage Convention.

The temple, which features a prominent Sihanouk Kingdom or Sandstone Castle, reflects a design inspired by ancient Khmer art. Yet, Thai officials and locals have defended the structure, insisting that the design was not intended to imitate Angkor Wat.

According to Thai officials, the temple and its castle are constructed under Buddhist beliefs and serve as a symbolic offering, with the design reflecting the region’s shared architectural history.

The abbot who designed the temple maintains that there was no intention to copy Angkor Wat, and the temple represents the wisdom of Buddhist traditions rather than a direct imitation of the Cambodian site.

The dispute ignited fierce debates across social media platforms in both countries. In Cambodia, many netizens sided with their government, expressing concerns that Wat Phou Man Fa undermines their national heritage and calling for strong action, possibly even involving UNESCO.

On the Thai side, reactions have been mixed. Some feel that Cambodia is overreacting, with some critics arguing that Khmer art has long been part of Thai cultural heritage. Others believe the timing of the accusations is politically motivated, especially as relations between the two countries are tense over other issues, reported Kom Chad Luek.