PM Anutin’s first foreign trip seals major Thai-Lao crime pact

Leaders agree on stronger cooperation for security and growth

Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, October 17, 2025
2 minutes read
Pictures courtesy of FC Anutin Facebook

The Thai and Lao prime ministers met in Vientiane to strengthen cooperation on cross-border crime, trade, and regional development initiatives.

Marking his first official international visit as Thai premier, Anutin Charnvirakul was warmly welcomed by Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his wife with a formal ceremony and guard of honour. He was accompanied by Thananon Niramit, with the meeting coinciding with the celebration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Laos.

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat stated that Anutin expressed gratitude for the hospitality and reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to working closely with Laos on shared challenges.

High on the agenda was cross-border crime prevention. Both leaders agreed to intensify joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, online scams, and human trafficking. Thailand pledged to support Laos through financial assistance, specialised training, and intelligence sharing. Anutin also proposed the appointment of a central Lao law enforcement liaison to work directly with Thailand’s International Call Centre Scam and Human Trafficking Operations Centre.

The two nations also addressed environmental cooperation, emphasising tackling transboundary haze pollution and Mekong River water management. Under the CLEAR Sky Strategy, Thailand offered technological assistance to enhance data collection and public alert systems.

Anutin extended an invitation to Sonexay to attend the upcoming Mekong–Lancang Cooperation Summit in Thailand and confirmed Thai participation in future Joint Commission and Joint Boundary Commission meetings hosted by Laos.

In terms of economic relations, the prime ministers endorsed strategies to boost bilateral trade. Thailand will host the 8th Meeting of the Cooperation Committee between the Ministry of Commerce and Laos’ Ministry of Industry and Trade. The countries aim to reach a US$11 billion (approximately 396 billion baht) trade target by 2027, with particular focus on border trade and support for SMEs.

Transport and infrastructure also featured prominently. Both sides welcomed progress on the fifth Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge between Bueng Kan and Bolikhamxay. Thailand is also considering financial support for a new Mekong Bridge between Chiang Khong and Luang Prabang, a cross-border railway bridge, and a Thai–Lao logistics plan.

The leaders agreed to expand energy collaboration, especially in solar power, and to jointly attract green investment. Thailand also reiterated its support for regional peace efforts, particularly in Myanmar.

Five bilateral agreements were signed, covering trade, anti-drug cooperation, vocational training, and water infrastructure design, reported Bangkok Post.

