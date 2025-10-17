DSI clears African man of call centre scam links after parliament discussion

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) confirmed that a South African accused of involvement with a call centre scam gang based in Cambodia has no record of legal violations, according to its database.

The South African, Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith, drew attention from Thai political enthusiasts after being mentioned by two Members of Parliament (MPs) from the People’s Party, Rangsiman Rome and Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, on September 30.

According to the two MPs, Mauerberger had close connections with several influential figures in both Thailand and Cambodia, including Thailand’s former Prime Minister (PM) Thaksin Shinawatra and Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen.

The MPs further alleged that Mauerberger was involved with a Cambodian-based call centre scam network and maintained close ties with Thailand’s current Deputy PM Thamanat Prompow, who has also been accused of benefiting from the scam operations.

Rangsiman cited a report by former Wall Street Journal journalist Tom Wright, who claimed that Mauerberger acted as a “fixer”, playing a key role in coordinating and managing assets and relationships between leading political figures, allegedly Thaksin and Hun Sen.

In an article published on Wright’s Whale Hunting website, he asserted that the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia was linked to a failed attempt to acquire a major shareholding in Bangchak Corporation.

According to Wright, an African national believed to be Mauerberger attempted to purchase 31.35 million shares in Bangchak Corporation, which had plans to invest in oil exploration in overlapping maritime areas of the Gulf of Thailand.

The shares were allegedly later transferred to Thaksin, who was accused of striking a deal with Hun Sen for mutual benefit from Bangchak’s project. However, the purchase request was reportedly rejected, leading to a rift between the two leaders.

The dispute was claimed to have prompted the leak of a recorded conversation between former PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen, which subsequently led to her removal from office.

Rangsiman added that Mauerberger is currently in the process of applying for Thai citizenship.

Mauerberger has since publicly denied all accusations, insisting that his income comes from an honest profession. He also appointed Thanadon Suwannarit, an adviser to Thamanat Prompow, as his personal lawyer and filed a defamation lawsuit against Rangsiman, demanding 100 million baht in damages.

To support Mauerberger’s defence, Thanadon requested that the DSI disclose his client’s criminal record.

The DSI responded to the request and, on October 9, issued an official document confirming that Mauerberger has never been prosecuted and that the department has not been assigned or received any complaints to investigate his conduct.

The case is now pending a court decision, while Rangsiman and Wiroj continue to urge Thailand’s current PM, Anutin Charnvirakul, to take firm action against call centre scam networks, as previously promised.