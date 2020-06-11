Thailand renews cap on permanent residency applications | The Thaiger

Expats
Thailand renews cap on permanent residency applications
The Thai government has once again capped the number of expats who can apply for permanent residency in 2020 at 100 per nationality, rising to 150 in the case of stateless individuals. The quota remains the same as in previous years and has now been confirmed by Immigration officials.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha signed the order and it has now been published in the Royal Gazette, making it official. A government spokesman says the limit is in line with Thailand’s Immigration Act.
“This is in accordance with the Immigration Act which permits a number of foreigners from each nation to be granted permanent residency each year.”
Foreign nationals can apply for permanent residency provided they meet certain criteria. These include, but are not limited to, holding a work permit for at least 3 years prior to application, working for the same organisation for at least a year prior to application, and earning at least 80,000 baht a month for the previous two years.
Applicants must also be able to understand and speak the Thai language.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
The Covid-19 pandemic has hit Pattaya’s bar owners terribly. Some among the 10 in Soi Wong Amat, aka Soi Na Klua 18, have packed up and gone. The remainder are desperate for the government to ease restrictions on them opening. There is still rent to pay, accommodation and food for staff and utilities. They don’t want to abandon their employees. 2 owners spoke to the media.
59 year old “Saengdeuan”, who has run the well known TJ Bar for 16 years, was in tears as she told Nation TV how she won’t abandon her 20 staff.
“What else am I going to do?” I’ll just have to wait for the tourists to return, whenever that is.”
The ‘whenever’ could be months away. And even if the government allows the bars to re-open at the start of July (the hot tip), the sight of foreign tourists may not be familiar until the end of the year.
44 year old “Buapha”, who owns the Blue Marlin pub begged the government to let her open. She says there may be no foreign tourists but she could serve Thais in the meantime.
“At least that would be something.”
Pattaya’s economy is almost entirely dependent on tourism. While the city’s beaches were allowed to reopen last Monday, pubs and bars remain shuttered and restaurants are prohibited from selling alcohol, leaving tens of thousands still out of work. Many of the workers have returned ‘up country’ to live with their families.
Facebook page.
Crime
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
Sanook reports that a 49 year old disabled Austrian man, who thought he had found his soulmate in Chiang Mai, has been swindled out of about 10 million baht by his sweet-talking lover. Love blossomed as they continued their relationship online, and marriage was in the air… or so he thought.
The pair were the same age and she would care for him and help him cope with his disability. He bought her a house, 2 expensive cars and financed a shop. Then a man turned up claiming to be her brother, but in reality was her ex-husband. Now she’s disappeared and it turns out the house was never bought at all.
Police and lawyers have demanded cash and now the man is staying at a retirement home in Hua Hin while he figures out what to do. He’s in need of money for an expensive surgery, and has offered a reward for anyone who can track down the supposed love of his life, who turned out to be a common fraudster.
2 years ago “G.P.” came on holiday to Thailand, and despite a spinal injury that left him with limited mobility, he travelled all over the kingdom before arriving in Chiang Mai.
There he met “Amy,” also 49, a taxi driver. They immediately hit it off and she took him under her wing and they travelled extensively together. A relationship blossomed. Then he went back to Austria. They kept in touch via social media and his feelings grew stronger.
He made the decision to move to Thailand and promised to improve Amy’s life. Then came the financial commitments. He bought her a 4.5 million baht house, a 2.9 million baht Mercedes Benz, a 1.1 million baht Honda HR-V, paid a million for decorations for the house and financed her dream of a silver shop.
They decided to marry, making it easier for him to reside in Thailand. Then her “brother” turned up. He was obliged to buy frequent expensive meals for them all, often at a cost of 5,000 – 6,000 baht. Later he discovered this was her ex-husband.
Then it emerged that the money supposedly paid for the house was not 4.5 million at all but just a 250,000 baht down payment. She kept the rest, and the silver shop never existed. Now she has completely disappeared and he’s discovered that she has changed her name 5 times.
“G.P.” contacted Chiang Mai police and a lawyer, but they both needed money to act on his behalf. He says he’ll be happy if he gets back just some of his money and won’t press charges if he can get a settlement.Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM says Thailand needs to guard against easing lock-down too early
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is appealing to Thai citizens to be patient when it comes to entering Phase 4 of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. Phase 4 would be the final phase and include the re-opening of bars and pubs. The PM says easing of the lock-down must be done gradually and with caution and will require full cooperation from the public if it is to succeed.
“The government plans to make decisions based on ongoing compliance with hygiene regulations and the success of those measures.”
Thai PBS World reports that people will have to continue adhering to social distancing, regular hand washing and the wearing of masks, adding that healthcare staff and other workers will have put in months of diligent work for nothing if the public does not continue to cooperate with efforts to avoid a “second wave” of the virus.
Prayut’s show of reserve foreshadows a possible push back of dates for the re-opening of the country’s airports to allow foreigners to return to Thailand. Thai officials had designated June as the month they would repatriate Thais from overseas, and foreigners with work permits and others on a ‘case-by-case’ basis (urgent) could also apply for re-entry.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has a ban on international flights, except for specially-chartered repatriation and official flights, until at least the end of June. No announcement has been made on the lifting of the ban at this stage.
The current repatriation of Thais from overseas has revealed many new Covid-19 cases, many from Middle East destinations. All passengers are required to enter mandatory state quarantine for 14 days.
The PM says he understands the need to lift some restrictions in order to give the economy a chance to get back on its feet, but he warns against complacency, urging citizens to not let their guard down.
The PM says although Thailand continues to make progress in its efforts to develop a vaccine, this will not happen overnight. Meanwhile, while welcoming Japan’s decision to grant entry to Thai visitors, he says the government has not yet decided when Thailand will allow international flights to resume, saying this will depend on “several factors”.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Fire kills man at his mother’s funeral in Kalasin
Thai Red Cross donates millions of cloth face masks
Woman arrested for boyfriend’s stabbing death
Thailand renews cap on permanent residency applications
WHO expert calls comments on asymptomatic virus transmission a “misunderstanding”
Singapore to begin human trial of potential Covid-19 prophylactic
Thai government to postpone tax increase on cheap cigarettes
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
Industry panel wants foreign businesspeople allowed back to Thailand
Thai medic blasts World Health Organisation for face mask U-turn
Covid restrictions ignored in Hong Kong as hundreds of protesters take to the streets
Footage found of Ukrainian in suspected murder investigation
Husband, wife arrested after gold shop heist in southern Thailand
Hundred arrested in illegal Rayong casino raid
Property slump in Thailand’s North
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
Bangkok braces for Black Lives Matter rally
Bars, massage parlours may be be allowed to reopen in Phase 4
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
Thai schools prepare for nationwide reopening July 1
Phuket’s hotels can now open. Someone forgot to tell the hotels.
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
Covid-19 crisis sees nearly 100 Koh Samui hotels put up for sale
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Electricity discount has been switched off
Former senior prosecutor says Thai Airways rehab plan will unveil extensive corruption
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
- Business3 days ago
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
- Business3 days ago
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
- Thailand2 days ago
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
- Environment4 days ago
Heavy rains, severe weather predicted for the south and east
- Crime3 days ago
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
sam thompson
June 11, 2020 at 12:14 pm
Some strange logic and thinking being applied there, the decision seems both counter-productive and counter-intuitive