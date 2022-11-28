New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok

Connect with us

The Sultanate of Oman today announced the introduction of a direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok. From Sunday, December 18, Oman’s budget airline SalamAir will fly directly between Muscat and Bangkok three times per week.

Flights from Muscat depart on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, while return flights from Bangkok are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Bangkok is SalamAir’s second destination in Thailand after Phuket.

SalamAir CEO Captain Mohamed Ahmed says the new flight to Bangkok marks the low-cost airline’s further expansion into Southeast Asia. The route has seen strong demand for both outbound and inbound flights. For people living in Oman and those wanting to take connecting flights, Bangkok is convenient for vacation, shopping, or medical tourism purposes.

“Bangkok remains one of the most preferred tourist destinations for Omanis and expats. We are delighted to commence flights between Muscat and Bangkok, providing our customers with a perfect value-for-money product that allows them to be flexible, save on airfare with our competitive pricing and add services they prefer.

“The flights will boost tourism, economic relations, and business opportunities between Oman and Thailand. The airline’s network expansion strategy is dedicated to increasingly connecting more destinations along new sectors to establish a strong pan-international presence.”

The carrier, which operates six A320neo and four A321neo, is confident Bangkok will appeal to a broad range of leisure travellers looking to satisfy their wanderlust.

The journey between Muscat and Bangkok takes about 6 hours.

With the high demand for unique tourist destinations such as Bangkok, SalamAir looks forward to welcoming customers onboard these new flights soon.

SalamAir is also keen for travellers to come and enjoy Muscat.

The capital city of the Sultanate of Oman is home to some incredible beaches, stunning mountains, deserts, impressive mosques, historical forts, museums, entertainment venues, and picturesque locales.

Muscat is rich in culture. The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque is an amazing piece of modern Islamic architecture. Tourists will enjoy the 200-year old Muttrah Souq market, with its intricate maze of narrow walkways inside the souq will lead you to shops that sell conventional Omani stuff like khanjars, kummahs, shawls, and frankincense, among others.

What are you waiting for? Book now!

 

