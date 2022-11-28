Bangkok
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
An elderly foreigner amputee is receiving medical care now after being abandoned at a hostel in Bangkok. The 67 year old Australian woman had been dropped off at a hostel in the Bang Rak district by an as-yet unidentified foreign man. He had paid for two nights’ accommodation for her in the hostel, but after that could not be reached to pay to extend her stay.
Now a city councillor intervened to get the woman, who suffered from injuries and had one leg amputated, into a hospital for treatment. The woman from Australia had burns on her body and it also developed body sores. She was unable to care for herself after the anonymous man dropped her at the hostel.
Staff at the hostel manage to care for her for two days but then could not contact the man who dropped her off. The woman was unable to care for herself or pay for her day. Unsure of what to do, and not able to give her the proper medical treatment she needed, the staff contacted a councillor for Bang Rak district for help.
Last night, the elderly woman was admitted to Klang Hospital in order to receive medical care. Further details about her condition or how she ended up with the injuries on her body have not been released. Neither has any information on how familiar she was with the man who dropped her at the hostel, paid for two nights, and asked staff to take care of his sick friend.
Thai Newsroom reports that the local councillor has taken several actions to try to get her help and ensure her safety while still searching for the mysterious man.
“So far I have contacted the Australian Embassy for assistance as she is an Australian citizen. I contacted Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s medical department to take her to Klang hospital for treatment as her condition could worsen. Police are trying to track the foreign man who abandoned her and if anyone has any information about him they could either call the police or notify me.”
For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Man arrested in South Thailand for attempted murder in Phuket
Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider arrested for sexually harassing Thai singer
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival meets goal of over 100,000 spectators
Bank of Thailand to raise interest rates on Wednesday
Raids on drinking and gambling dens expose Chinese influence
North Korea aims to be world’s top nuclear power after missile test
Naked Thai woman under influence of kratom rescued from Bang Pagong River
How to land an English teaching job in Thailand
Cruise brings 600 tourists to Koh Samui
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
BKFC Asia 4: The Big Bash announced for December 10
Pattaya hotel thieves snatch valuables from Thai and Dutch tourists
Thai gold necklace thief escapes arrest by swimming to Myanmar
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
Chinese woman stabs fellow Chinese woman 27 times in Bangkok, Thailand
Meth addict kills and cooks pet dog that ‘ate his thoughts’ in northeast Thailand
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Row erupts over Thailand’s unfair allocation of World Cup games
Cheating husband shoots wife in the head live on Facebook in southern Thailand
Skin disorders commonly found in Thailand
Two Czech tourists seriously injured in road accident in southern Thailand
Charter flights to Phuket and Pattaya filled with Russian tourists
Iran’s football team declines to sing its own anthem at World Cup
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle5 hours ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Sponsored4 days ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Drugs4 days ago
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
-
Crime3 days ago
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
-
Crime4 days ago
Another Tinder crypto-scammer arrested
-
Phuket3 days ago
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
-
Chon Buri4 days ago
Man charged with murder of a transwoman found dead in canal