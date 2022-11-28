Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care

An elderly foreigner amputee is receiving medical care now after being abandoned at a hostel in Bangkok. The 67 year old Australian woman had been dropped off at a hostel in the Bang Rak district by an as-yet unidentified foreign man. He had paid for two nights’ accommodation for her in the hostel, but after that could not be reached to pay to extend her stay.

Now a city councillor intervened to get the woman, who suffered from injuries and had one leg amputated, into a hospital for treatment. The woman from Australia had burns on her body and it also developed body sores. She was unable to care for herself after the anonymous man dropped her at the hostel.

Staff at the hostel manage to care for her for two days but then could not contact the man who dropped her off. The woman was unable to care for herself or pay for her day. Unsure of what to do, and not able to give her the proper medical treatment she needed, the staff contacted a councillor for Bang Rak district for help.

Last night, the elderly woman was admitted to Klang Hospital in order to receive medical care. Further details about her condition or how she ended up with the injuries on her body have not been released. Neither has any information on how familiar she was with the man who dropped her at the hostel, paid for two nights, and asked staff to take care of his sick friend.

Thai Newsroom reports that the local councillor has taken several actions to try to get her help and ensure her safety while still searching for the mysterious man.

“So far I have contacted the Australian Embassy for assistance as she is an Australian citizen. I contacted Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s medical department to take her to Klang hospital for treatment as her condition could worsen. Police are trying to track the foreign man who abandoned her and if anyone has any information about him they could either call the police or notify me.”

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE