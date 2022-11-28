Connect with us

Bangkok

Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care

Published

 on 

PHOTO: An elderly Australian amputee was abandoned at a hostel. (via Thai Newsroom)

An elderly foreigner amputee is receiving medical care now after being abandoned at a hostel in Bangkok. The 67 year old Australian woman had been dropped off at a hostel in the Bang Rak district by an as-yet unidentified foreign man. He had paid for two nights’ accommodation for her in the hostel, but after that could not be reached to pay to extend her stay.

Now a city councillor intervened to get the woman, who suffered from injuries and had one leg amputated, into a hospital for treatment. The woman from Australia had burns on her body and it also developed body sores. She was unable to care for herself after the anonymous man dropped her at the hostel.

Staff at the hostel manage to care for her for two days but then could not contact the man who dropped her off. The woman was unable to care for herself or pay for her day. Unsure of what to do, and not able to give her the proper medical treatment she needed, the staff contacted a councillor for Bang Rak district for help.

Last night, the elderly woman was admitted to Klang Hospital in order to receive medical care. Further details about her condition or how she ended up with the injuries on her body have not been released. Neither has any information on how familiar she was with the man who dropped her at the hostel, paid for two nights, and asked staff to take care of his sick friend.

Thai Newsroom reports that the local councillor has taken several actions to try to get her help and ensure her safety while still searching for the mysterious man.

“So far I have contacted the Australian Embassy for assistance as she is an Australian citizen. I contacted Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s medical department to take her to Klang hospital for treatment as her condition could worsen. Police are trying to track the foreign man who abandoned her and if anyone has any information about him they could either call the police or notify me.”

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok50 seconds ago

Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Crime1 min ago

Man arrested in South Thailand for attempted murder in Phuket
Thailand16 mins ago

Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider arrested for sexually harassing Thai singer
Sponsored5 hours ago

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Cosmetic Surgery21 mins ago

Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Pattaya1 hour ago

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival meets goal of over 100,000 spectators
Economy1 hour ago

Bank of Thailand to raise interest rates on Wednesday
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime1 hour ago

Raids on drinking and gambling dens expose Chinese influence
Southeast Asia2 hours ago

North Korea aims to be world’s top nuclear power after missile test
Thailand2 hours ago

Naked Thai woman under influence of kratom rescued from Bang Pagong River
Teaching in Thailand3 hours ago

How to land an English teaching job in Thailand
Tourism3 hours ago

Cruise brings 600 tourists to Koh Samui
Politics3 hours ago

Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
Press Room3 hours ago

BKFC Asia 4: The Big Bash announced for December 10
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pattaya hotel thieves snatch valuables from Thai and Dutch tourists
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai gold necklace thief escapes arrest by swimming to Myanmar
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending