Connect with us

Phuket

Gus, 7, youngest Thai person to reach Everest Base Camp

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Gus became the youngest Thai person to reach Everest Base Camp at 7 and a half years old. (via Phuket News)

At the same time as two Thai women died trekking in the Himalayas, a 7 and a half year old boy from Phuket became what is believed to be the youngest Thai person ever to reach Mount Everest Base Camp. Young Gus made the trek along with his parents earlier this month. The team reached Mount Everest Base Camp 5,340 metres above sea level on November 14.

For a boy not quite 8 years old, he was understandably excited and wanted to share the news as reaching Mount Everest Base Camp is an achievement that few people ever see in their lifetime. His classmates at Kajonkiet Thalang school in Phuket were keeping track of his ascension of the legendary and dangerous mountain through postings of videos on YouTube.

Gus reported that his class and his school have been very supportive of him along the way, and he was looking forward to sharing the experience with all the students and his teachers. When asked for advice on how to climb one of the most dangerous hikes in the world, the young boy offered words of encouragement.

“If I can do it, so can you.”

Gus was part of an experienced climbing team that included his mother and father as well as two more travellers that joined them from Phuket. They had worked with a trekking company that has supported their journey for over 20 years, and members of the group had 19 treks between them to either Annapurna or Mount Everest.

After plenty of preparation for the physical and psychological demands of hiking a mountain with such frigid temperatures and challenging terrain, the group boarded a rough bus to a regional airport that flew them to Tenzing-Hillary Airport, named after Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, the first two people known to have reached the summit of Mount Everest.

From there they spent eight days ascending over 3,500 metres vertically on their 71-kilometre hike to the base camp of Mount Everest. The team averaged 12 kilometres a day. Early November is the peak season for trekking because it’s right before the harshest cold blows in the winter. Temperatures are still quite low though and, above 4,000 metres, the sparsity of oxygen makes simple breathing difficult.

Gus’s father reported to The Phuket News about encountering several hikers sitting and crying at various points on the trek. He said Gus offered them kind enthusiasm and try to motivate them to continue the climb. He also reported what he described as “an overwhelming emotional response” to reaching the Mount Everest Base Camp with his family, setting the record for the youngest Thai climber to reach base camp.

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-11-28 17:11
Lucky kid having such a cool dad.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Songkhla29 mins ago

Russian crewman’s hand cut off in Songkhla ship accident
Transport57 mins ago

Cat out of the bag – Stowaway found in JFK passenger’s luggage
Thailand1 hour ago

Murderer offers 100,000 baht to netizens to cut off his EM ankle bracelet
Sponsored7 hours ago

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
World Cup1 hour ago

Football fans riot in Brussels after Belgium defeat
Tourism2 hours ago

TAT holds Amazing Thailand Fest 2022 in India
Phuket2 hours ago

Gus, 7, youngest Thai person to reach Everest Base Camp
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Expats2 hours ago

New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Bangkok3 hours ago

Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Crime3 hours ago

Man arrested in South Thailand for attempted murder in Phuket
Thailand3 hours ago

Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider arrested for sexually harassing Thai singer
Cosmetic Surgery3 hours ago

Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Pattaya4 hours ago

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival meets goal of over 100,000 spectators
Economy4 hours ago

Bank of Thailand to raise interest rates on Wednesday
Crime4 hours ago

Raids on drinking and gambling dens expose Chinese influence
Southeast Asia5 hours ago

North Korea aims to be world’s top nuclear power after missile test
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending