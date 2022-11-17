Connect with us

Phuket

New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket

Published

 on 

Photo by AOTGA Facebook.

A new direct flight from Oman made its way to Phuket International Airport on Monday. The Oman Air flight arrived in Phuket from Muscat, Oman’s capital.

The flight carried a total of 162 passengers, who received HKT souvenirs upon arrival, The Phuket Express reported. 

Phuket has seen a number of new direct flights arrive recently. The flagship airline of Russia announced on November 12 that it would be adding 14 new flights a week from Russia to Phuket. This was less than two weeks after Russian airlines made their triumphant return to Phuket.

On November 7, Phuket welcomed its first LOT Polish Airlines flight. The flight carried 252 passengers from Warsaw to Phuket.

On November 3, an inaugural flight from Uzbekistan arrived in Phuket on Sharq Airlines. The flight carried 238 passengers to Phuket from Uzbekistan’s capital city of Tashkent.

As of October 26, the kingdom witnessed 7,349,843 international tourists arriving, surpassing the 7 million mark. It’s put the country within its goal range set by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) of 7 to 10 million visitors for 2022. Phuket International Airport was reported to be the second busiest port of entry, after Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

In September, the TAT said that Malaysians made up Thailand’s biggest tourist group this year. The next three countries with the most tourists were India, Laos, and Cambodia. 

The increase in flights from Russia has opened the floodgates of Russians pouring back into Phuket, quickly overtaking Indian tourists that were the main demographic. Between May and September, Russian tourist arrivals averaged about 3,200 to 4,200 per month. Last month that number ballooned to 23,089.

In Phuket this month, Russia has dwarfed other demographics arriving on the island province. Russians doubled the number of arrivals coming from India, the second biggest demographic, and more than tripled the third biggest demographic, Australia. Russians accounted for a quarter of all of the 83,428 international arrivals to the island.

TAT’s goal is to draw 10 million foreign tourists to the “Land of Smiles” by the end of this year.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport2 mins ago

Rich pickings – Emirates to offer first-class vegan meals
Phuket6 mins ago

New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket
Thailand30 mins ago

Search continues for French tourist missing in Thailand
Sponsored23 hours ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Lifestyle41 mins ago

The spiritual significance of lotus flowers in Thailand
Good Morning Thailand46 mins ago

NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Hot News1 hour ago

Anti-Apec protesters warned not to pop a squat at Bangkok’s City Hall
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Environment1 hour ago

Dying elephant Muthu Raja’s misery continues in Sri Lanka
Hot News2 hours ago

Former US President Donald Trump announces 2024 White House bid
Entertainment2 hours ago

Upcoming 6th Asian Youth Theatre Festival attracts troupes from 11 countries
Hot News2 hours ago

US actor Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges in UK
Leisure2 hours ago

The three best things about expat life on Koh Samui island
Entertainment3 hours ago

Pakistani love story Joyland triggers rabid transphobia
Bangkok Travel17 hours ago

7 awesome restaurants in the Ari area. Everyone must try!
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar
Insurgency17 hours ago

Two petrol stations bombed in southern Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending