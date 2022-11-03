Two misses make a hit – a marriage made in Phuket

A former Miss Argentina and an ex-Miss Puerto Rico have announced that they are married. Varela and Valentín met in March last year, when both competed in the Miss Grand International beauty pageant in Phuket. Neither woman took home the top prize in the competition, but they both made it to the top 10.

In a joint post shared to both their accounts Instagram account, Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico wrote…

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we now open our doors to a special day.”

The message included what appeared to be their wedding date, Oct. 28, along with heart and ring emojis.

The video included in their post features a montage of them traveling, their candlelit marriage proposal and a kiss outside a courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

In an Instagram photo of the two women embracing that Valentín posted the following week, she wrote: “One of the great gifts in this experience was your friendship, walking this process with you was a special and real one. I miss you, my girl @marianajvarela.”