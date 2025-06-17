Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her

Geordie stunner says she’s chasing crowns, not clowns

Bob Scott8 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
60 2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of New York Post

A Brit beauty queen says she’s had it with dating because British blokes are too scared to ask her out.

Harriotte Lane from Newcastle, has just been crowned Miss Grand United Kingdom and is set to jet off to Bangkok to compete in Miss Grand International in October but says life in the fast lane has left her flying solo.

The 24 year old Geordie lass and business owner reckons her success, looks and brains have left lads her age too intimidated to make a move.

“I think because I’m a beauty queen and successful it puts guys my age off from approaching me.

“I’m OK with that because I know that someone coming into my life will only be someone who will add something and is successful. Whether it’s friends or a partner, they need to be adding value and be very confident.”

Picture courtesy of Harriotte Lane facebook

Happily single, the 6ft stunner is loving the jet-set lifestyle, running her own pageant coaching business, Crown Coach, and travelling the world ahead of the gruelling three-week international contest in Thailand.

“I know the right person who’s my match will come at the right time but at the moment I’m very happy travelling the world and focusing on what I have.”

But the pageant powerhouse says it’s not all glitz and tiaras, pageantry, she insists, is about empowerment, confidence, and sisterhood.

“I started out as a shy girl, not fitting into society with few friends, and pageantry has given me the opportunity to find women who are focused and driven. If you ask, ‘Is it a competitive environment?’ Quite the opposite actually. Most of the women become lifelong friends.

“If I look at the circle I’m in, I’ve probably competed with them for the same title. It’s not about being against each other, it’s actually about being a better version of yourself.”

Picture of Harriotte Lane courtesy of Angelopedia

The beauty queen, who has already scooped multiple titles, said pageantry has allowed her to travel, do humanitarian work and live “a life people genuinely dream of.”

“Although I love watching TV shows and films about pageantry, like Miss Congeniality, it’s not a true reflection. Like most things on TV it’s great entertainment but pageantry is quite the opposite.”

Proudly flying the flag for the North East, she’s determined to inspire young girls from working-class backgrounds to dream big, reported Newcastle Evening Chronicle.

“As someone who is brought up in a working family household I hope to inspire the girls to think, ‘Can I travel the world? Can I start my own business at such a young age?’ Yes, you can.

“You don’t have to come from the capital to achieve extraordinary things. I’m very proud to be representing Newcastle.”

And as for what judges are looking for in Bangkok?

“One of the main messages is body, brain, beauty and business. They’re not just looking for someone beautiful, there’s so much more substance.”

Bob Scott8 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
