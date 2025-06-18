Miss World Opal vows to empower Thai women

Opal’s breast cancer campaign empowers women through personal survivor experience

Pictures courtesy of Todo Miss on X

Thailand’s newly crowned Miss World lit up Government House this week, promising to use her global spotlight to empower women — and sending a message of strength to the nation’s leader.

Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri, the first Thai woman to ever win the Miss World crown in the pageant’s 72-year history, paid a visit to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra yesterday, June 17, just before the weekly Cabinet meeting.

The 22 year old Phuket native, crowned in Hyderabad on May 31, was joined by Julia Morley, Chairperson of the Miss World Organisation, and Piyaporn “Mae Pui” Sankosik, CEO of TPN Global. Her triumphant return to Thailand saw her welcomed by thousands of cheering fans at a victory parade in Bangkok.

At Government House, Opal received a warm reception from ministers, civil servants, and journalists eager to congratulate Thailand’s first-ever Miss World. Bouquets were handed over, selfies were snapped, and the air was electric with pride.

The prime minister praised Opal for not only raising Thailand’s global profile but also for her ongoing commitment to social causes.

“We’re incredibly proud of you,” said Paetongtarn. “You’ve shown the world what Thai women are capable of.”

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Opal is best known for her Opal for Her initiative — a campaign dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness and supporting women undergoing treatment. Having survived breast cancer herself at age 16, her advocacy is deeply personal, reported Bangkok Post and Pattaya Mail.

She assured the PM that her mission would continue.

“I want to use my platform to help women across Thailand. Winning Miss World is just the beginning,” said Opal.

Mae Pui echoed the sentiment, saying, “We’re here to support the government’s soft power efforts and show how Thai women can lead with compassion and strength.”

Offering encouragement to the prime minister, Opal added: “We know this is a difficult job. That’s why we want to support you — women to women — and give you the strength to continue working for the country.”

When asked about escalating tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border, Opal called for calm.

“As both a Thai citizen and Miss World, I hope all sides can work together to find the best peaceful solution.”

