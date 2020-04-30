200 baby turtles born at beach in front of Banyan Tree Samui | The Thaiger

Environment
200 baby turtles born at beach in front of Banyan Tree Samui
The birth of more than 200 green turtles has brought some much-needed joy to staff at one of Thailand’s top hotels on Koh Samui.
Between April 4 and 24, three nests hatched on the secluded beach at Banyan Tree Samui resort, and a total of around 200 baby turtles emerged under the watchful gaze of the hotel’s resident marine biologist, Thepsuda Loyjiw.
Staff at the hotel made the discovery of nests on the beach in front of the hotel early in March.
Since a giant mother turtle laid the eggs on the beach, they’ve matured in the protective custody of Loyjiw’s team and the local Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.
“It was heartwarming to watch the baby turtles being born, and then scurrying to the sea.”
“Ever since the mother turtle laid her eggs on our beach, we have been protecting them from predators such as birds and monitor lizards, and gauging the temperature of the eggs to make sure the hatchlings would be given every chance of survival.”
It appears that this mother turtle was in luck, because not only does Banyan Tree Samui employ a sustainability team headed by a marine biologist, but the 5-star hotel was singled out last year by global watchdog EarthCheck as meeting the highest standards for environmentalism in the country.
Watch video of turtles hatching HERE
When fully grown, green sea turtles generally weigh between 110 and 180 kilogram and measure about one metre in length. It is rare in Thailand for a giant green turtle (Chelonia mydas) to lay eggs so close to a tourist area; most seek out deserted bays in the Andaman Sea to make nests. However, since the onset of Covid-19, hotels on Koh Samui have been ordered to close, bringing the popular tropical island to a standstill.
Several recent news reports have noted that marine life and wildlife have regenerated on many of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations since the coronavirus crisis began. Nests of rare leatherback turtles have been discovered on Phuket, and an increasing number of dugongs has been spotted close to Thai shores.
Banyan Tree Samui is located at the southeastern tip of Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand. The resort’s beach is sheltered in a cove, flanked by coral reefs, and isolated from the busy public beaches of Chaweng and Lamai.
SOURCE: Banyan Tree Samui Resort
Thai Health Minister pushes ahead with ban on harmful pesticides
Taking a break from handing out face masks and berating “dirty farang”, Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed yesterday that the proposed ban on three hazardous pesticides will go ahead as scheduled on June 1.
According to a Nation Thailand report, Minister Anutin refused to entertain proposals from both the Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit and the Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Kalin Sarasin, that the ban be kicked further down the road.
The chemicals in question are paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos and, while Anutin acknowledges their role in reducing costs for the farming sector, he says the health of the nation takes precedence.
It’s understood that replacements for the pesticides are yet to be confirmed, with the National Hazardous Substances Committee set to meet on June 30 to discuss three possible alternatives proposed by the Department of Agriculture.
The department is also proposing new regulations to govern the production, import and export and possession of harmful substances, expected to be ready for review today.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok authorities under fire for over-zealous tree pruning
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has come in for some flak after some over-enthusiastic pruning of the city’s trees. Some of the city’s green shade was cut back to bare, ugly stumps.
A report in the Bangkok Post says trees along Witthayu Road, near the city’s famed Lumpini Park, have been chopped down to their lower trucks. A similar fate has befallen the trees in the city’s swish Sathorn district, along Charoen Rat Road and Chan Road.
With a local conservation group taking to social media to share photos of the botched tree trimming, the BMA has come in for some harsh criticism from, well, everyone. The trees are the Burma Padauk variety, known as “pradu” in Thai.
“Burma padauk is a tree native to the seasonal tropical forests of southeastern Asia” – Wikipedia.
Photo: Bangkok Post
Speaking to the Bangkok Post, the co-founder of conservation group Big Trees, Oraya Sutabutr says she fears the BMA is not hiring professionals to maintain the city’s trees properly.
“Usually, we would only cut off the dead parts, but these pictures clearly show that healthy branches are being pruned. The BMA’s claim the trees will grow back is untrue. Trees that are cut too much will get weaker and die eventually.”
The group wanted Bangkokians to remain vigilant about the issue, with the green foliage welcomed when trying to minimise the heat.
She adds that pruning trees so severely could also cause them to topple in strong winds, blaming officials for not ensuring the work is carried out by trained professionals. Ms Oraya has now pledged to liaise with the Bangkok Governor to manage the situation and prevent any further damage to the city’s trees.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Feeding Asia’s elephants in a Covid-19 era
Elephants are the biggest victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, literally. There is a danger that many elephants may starve to death with no tourists visiting camps and sanctuaries across South East Asia. The warning from the World Elephant Foundation.
The foundation has launched the ‘Save the Asian Elephant’ campaign to raise awareness and funds to help protect the large mammals at this time of travel restrictions and community lockdowns. Elephant shelters and parks throughout Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, which normally rely on tourists for revenue, face many challenges to survive in 2020, according to WEF director Nudplee Hamundee.
“The Covid-19 pandemic isn’t just causing great suffering for us humans, it is a huge problem for the thousands of elephants and their carers, as money is running out to feed these gentle animals.”
“South-East Asia is heavily dependent on tourism, so when visitor numbers starting dropping in mid-January, it caused financial distress for the elephant owners and herders. Each elephant can consume between 200 to 400 kilograms of food a day, mainly grass, bamboo or cultivated crops. A conservative estimate of the cost of feeding an elephant is US$14-20 a day. The outlook is grim.”
He says it isn’t just the sudden loss of income which has affected the care of elephants, as elephant camps relied on volunteers to help take care of the elephants, using funds raised to further animal welfare, combat smuggling and encourage conservation and habitat restoration.
One of the hardest-hit places is the traditional elephant hotspot in northeast Thailand’s Surin, bordering Cambodia.
“The situation is made worse by it being the dry season and very little jungle remaining, so there isn’t much fresh plant material or vegetation for animals to eat. Instead, the carers have to buy food from the farmers, but they are running out of funds, so won’t be able to feed the elephants anymore.”
“WEF is working in co-operation with Supatra Sonsong to help 15 elephants, including three babies, providing them with a good diet and enabling an elephant vet to care for their medical needs. Compassionate friends around the globe can help sponsor an individual elephant. Unfortunately, in the months to come, we believe there will be another 300 elephants in the region who need our help to survive this year.”
Centuries ago the Kui tribe in the Thai province of Surin domesticated elephants to help on the fields, and since then, they breed elephants for the rest of the country. They are also sold to nature parks where elephants interact with tourists. In Surin, as well as Cambodia and Laos, the Kui or Kuy hill tribe are the ethnic group who have worked as mahouts and handlers with elephants for centuries.
“A long time ago the Kui domesticated elephants to help in the fields, and since then, they have bred elephants, selling some to nature parks and sanctuaries where tourists may interact with them.”
WEF estimates that there are about a thousand captive elephants in Thailand, many face starvation since the country’s tourism industry has been brought to a standstill.
“If nothing is done, many of these elephants may starve to death or be sold for illegal logging or hard labour. Pregnant females may be smuggled and we worry about their fate. There is no government support to help these elephants, that is why we are reaching out to friends of elephants around the world, to help save the Asian elephant during these difficult times.”
He says while tourists can postpone their travel to South East Asia, the elephants need to eat. Asian elephants, which have smaller, rounded ears compared to African cousins, can weigh up to 5 tons and live up to 60 years. The largest land mammal in Asia, the Asian elephant is a highly social animal, with 20,000 remaining in the wild, though several thousand are in captivity in zoos, parks, shows and for rides. Over the last century, elephant numbers have dropped by 50%, and are classified as ‘endangered’.
Mr Hamundee says elephants are one of the smartest creatures on the earth, with intelligence comparable with dolphins and great apes, and behaviours indicating they have compassion, grief, altruism, and self-awareness. He says reports from the field suggest that many elephants are showing signs of stress and depression.
The World Elephant Foundation has established a registry, encouraging rescue organisations and sanctuaries to notify the WEF of their numbers and needs so a better coordinated approach can be undertaken throughout the Greater Mekong region.
He says during lockdowns around the world, some people over-eat and worry about putting on weight, but for the elephants of South East Asia, many have lost their meal ticket.
He is optimistic that concerned tourists who have visited South East Asia, as well as those planning to visit after the Covid-19 pandemic is over, will show solidarity not just with fellow humans, but with other mammals sharing the earth. “Our vision is for a world where animals live free from suffering. But it is only by working together we can change the world for animals.”
Mr Hamundee says anyone who owns or cares for an elephant should get in touch with WEF. Elephant owners can register each elephant with an individual page for donations. Current countries that can register () are Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos.
EMAIL: info@worldelephantfoundation.com
PHONE: +66869777027
