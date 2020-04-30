Academics say virus will make inequality in Thai society even worse | The Thaiger

Economy
Academics say virus will make inequality in Thai society even worse
Leading academics from Malaysia and Thailand say the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus will only exacerbate the substantial wealth inequalities in Thailand, a country where so many citizens are already at a significant economic disadvantage.
Writing in The Diplomat, M Niaz Asadullah from the University of Malaya and Ruttiya Bhula-or from Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, say the collapse in tourism as a result of Covid-19 could not have come at a worse time as Thailand’s bruised economy was already limping along. Predictions from both the government and the International Monetary Fund seem to confirm that the economy may come off worst in the entire ASEAN region.
While no sector of society has been left untouched by the global pandemic, it’s the small traders and those who live hand-to-mouth who are being hit hardest. In tourist hot spots like Phuket, Pattaya and Chiang Mai, tuk tuk drivers and street sellers are out of work, with no indication of when that will change.
Thailand was never a shining example of economic equality prior to this, with a 2018 report by Credit Suisse reporting that 1% of the population controlled 67% of the nation’s wealth. Meanwhile, the bottom 10%, struggling with high debt or unemployment, had a share of precisely 0%. The disparity is shocking when compared with the wealthiest 10% in the country benefiting from 85.7% of its wealth. Now, the Covid-19 outbreak is set to make a grim situation even worse.
Unemployment will inevitably rise further, affecting the bottom 50% of the country’s workers, who already lack any guarantee of a regular job or steady income. They are further hampered by the current restrictions on movement, meaning many have been unable to get to work, thereby losing their source of income overnight. Most do not have the protection of a formal, legal contract of employment that would entitle them to certain rights.
The divisions in society can be further seen by taking a look at those who have been able to work from home, safeguarding their income for now. They are very much in the minority, with many households lacking the necessary technology and equipment to avail of this option. A survey from 2017 shows that only 3% of homes with a monthly income of less than 17,000 baht have access to a computer and an internet connection.
While the number of Covid-19 cases in Thailand remains low compared to places like Singapore and Indonesia, this can change at any time without the right precautions in place. The government knows that, and its stimulus package to protect jobs and provide financial support to the worst-affected citizens is vital.
This includes the pledge to distribute 5,000 baht a month for 3 months to those who have only previously had informal employment arrangements. However, while the government anticipated that around 3 million citizens would apply, it has now received applications from over 27 million, with fewer than 2 million have been approved to date.
This resulted in protests outside the Finance Ministry in Bangkok and the discontent will not be helped by the criteria being applied. Applicants must have a savings account and internet access, which automatically excludes many of society’s less well-off, such as those working as street sellers and taxi drivers.
Bearing in mind that household debt in Thailand was already at a record high by the end of 2019 , before the virus even hit our shores, it’s not difficult to see that the current crisis has the potential to render a worrying situation truly desperate. It already has for so many.
The message to the government is clear: Thailand must do all it can to protect the most vulnerable in society, now more than ever.
SOURCE: The Diplomat
Tourism ministry floats long-stay travel packages
The Covid-19 outbreak has crushed Thailand’s tourism industry, already battered by a flat high season in the previous year, and with the national ban on international arrivals extended until at least May 30, and domestic travel still heavily restricted, the situation isn’t likely to improve soon. But the coronavirus crisis, like all things, will pass, and Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry is proposing long-stay packages for foreign tourists seeking “disease-free destinations”.
The head of the ministry, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, says that while international tourists are expected to gradually return after the domestic market revives, Thailand needs an appropriate marketing strategy to cope with the new, post-Covid norm of travellers.
“The ministry is working with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to set up a model which will attract a specific group of travellers to visit chosen areas.”
The perennial favourite island resorts of Phuket, Koh Samui and Koh Phangan will be the pilot destinations to welcome high end international tourists.
“Because those destinations are only reachable via limited gateways, provincial authorities can ensure thorough screening of incoming visitors and provide more comprehensive prevention measures against the potential import of the virus compared to other major destinations, such as Bangkok, Pattaya and Chiang Mai.”
TAT offices abroad are now courting the long-stay market, which normally spends more than average tourists, while 4- and 5-star hotels are promoting packages to their regular guests.
“The outbreak allows Thai tourism to shift its focus to quality tourists rather than quantity.”
Disease-free tourism packages are set to launch during the fourth quarter of 2020 which is when tourists from Western countries usually seek warmer destinations.
But TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn warns that when the pandemic in Thailand is finally brought under control, international travellers must not become the cause of a second wave of infection. Yuthasak believes once domestic tourism resumes, locals will travel in smaller groups, and that land transportation will be the popular choice, thanks to lower oil prices.
New health screening practices for tourists before flying to Thailand may become the standard in the future. Proposals include “immunity passports” or risk-free certificates.
“If the tourism industry cannot bounce back stronger from the downturn, it will be difficult to restore the overall economy.”
SOURCE: Bangok Post
Don Mueang Airport prepares to reopen
Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport is preparing to open for more flights beginning this Friday, as 2 airlines have announced plans to resume limited domestic routes.
The airport’s director Samphan Khutranont says Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air will resume some domestic service at Don Mueang on Friday, in addition to Nok Air, which has continued operating about 20 domestic flights serving about 1,000 people a day. Most airlines have suspended service due the Covid-19 outbreak.
He says Thai AirAsia will operate 18 flights and Thai Lion Air 4 flights per day. On Friday Nok Air will increase its daily flights to 24. As a result, Don Mueang airport will serve about 3,000-4,000 passengers a day.
On Friday Don Mueang will have more thermal cameras at its Gates 10 and 14 to detect people with a fever. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has already announced strict rules for the resumption domestic flights, including:
- One seat will be left free between each passenger to maintain social distance.
- Passengers with body temperature over 37.3C or other symptoms must inform officials.
- Passengers must maintain social distance.
- Passengers must wear face masks.
- No food or drink allowed onboard.
- All flights must provide alcohol-based sanitisers.
- Crew members must wear face masks, gloves and protective clothing.
- On flights of more than 90 minutes, passengers or crew members who have symptoms must be seated separately at the rear of the plane.
- Planes must be sanitised after each flight.
Samphan says outgoing flights will begin at 7am and the last incoming flight will land before before 6pm daily. Thus visitors will not have a problem with the 10pm-4am curfew.
Taxi drivers and vendors at the airport were informed of the service resumption.
SOURCE: mcot.net
Cabinet officially extends Emergency Decree until the end of May
In a widely anticipated decision, the Thai Cabinet has approved a 30 day extension of the national state of emergency declared in March to fight the spread of Covid-19. The national curfew from 10pm to 4am will also continue. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke briefly to the public after today’s weekly Cabinet meeting to discuss the extension and the possibility of easing some of the restrictions and closures that have put millions out of work nationwide. The extension will take the current April 30 deadline up to the end of May.
The Emergency Decree, and today’s extension, gives the government the ability to more easily manage the Covid-19 crisis and implement (or relax or alter) rules nationwide, based on the severity of the situation. The continuation of the decree does not mean all restrictions currently in place will continue.
Various colour-coded charts and suggestions have circulated on social and other media, but none of these are orders or firm rules on when businesses may reopen. Twitter user Richard Barrow, usually a reliable source, posted this today…
“Local media are reporting that the Bangkok Governor will allow the following 8 places to re-open from Friday if they maintain hygiene & social distancing rules. The meeting to confirm this will be next Wednesday.”
- Restaurants, but tables must be 1.5 metres apart & no alcohol
- Markets can sell all types of goods
- Sports centres for exercise & non-contact sports. Team sports such as football & basketball are not allowed
- Public parks for exercise, but not allowed to gather in groups
- Barbers & beauty salons
- Pet hospital & pet pedicure
- Medical services including clinics & nursing homes
- Golf courses & driving ranges
“There must be facilities to wash hands, the temperature of customers must be taken, and everyone must wear a mask”
Similar measures are yet to be confirmed in other provinces.
The decision on whether to allow the sale and transport of alcohol remains, for now, in the hands of provincial governors. No national order banning alcohol is in place, but every province has individually banned alcohol sales. Some governors, like that of Nan Province, have hinted they will likely continue the ban as it discourages social gatherings and reduces curfew violations and crime.
The Emergency Decree officially continues the national curfew and extends the inbound flight ban, except for repatriated Thai nationals and a few other exceptions, severely limiting domestic travel and bans mass gatherings.
SOURCE: Pattaya News | Richard Barrow In Thailand
