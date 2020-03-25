The almighty baht set to fall further despite rate cuts, stimulus | The Thaiger

Economy
The almighty baht set to fall further despite rate cuts, stimulus
A lot has changed for the baht.
It was only months ago that The Bank of Thailand considered drastic measures to rein in the rambunctious baht, whose massive gains in currency markets made it the darling of speculators. In December Kasikorn Bank released a report outlining reasons the baht “will remain strong into 2020.” The bank’s research arm forecast the baht would move in a range of 30.1 – 30.5 baht to the US$ for the next few quarters at least. (As of today exchange rate is 32.83 US$ to 1 baht) They warned then that Thailand’s November export data would likely to be in negative territory, another victim of the “continuing strength of the local currency.”
Those days are gone, and the baht now looks to tumble further after the BoT cut interest rates to counter the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The decisions came in a hail of announcements starting with an emergency rate cut on Friday night. The new measures are a further blow for the baht, which has already slipped over 9% this year, more than erasing last year’s gains. There’s also slowing economic growth and the worst drought in decades. And a delay in the government’s budget due to political wrangling didn’t help matters.
Friday’s move cut rates by 25 basis points to a new record low of 0.75%. It was the second reduction in as many months, coming ahead of today’s scheduled policy meeting. The policy committee has said the virus outbreak is likely to be “more severe” than previously thought and it will “take time for the situation to normalize.”
Only two weeks ago the government announced a massive stimulus package, well beyond its earlier Chim Shop Chai (Eat Shop Spend) programs, to “return growth to positive territory.” Policymakers went before the media, saying they’ll set up a mechanism to allow banks to use money market and bond funds for collateral to enhance liquidity and make funds available for companies to refinance corporate bonds.
The coronavirus has already taken its toll on Thailand’s newly-struggling currency, decimating the nation’s tourism industry, largely by reducing visitors from China, who alone accounted for some 3% of the country’s gross domestic product. Tourism revenue has slumped 43% in February from a year earlier. Furthermore exports tumbled 4.5% the same month, according to a Bloomberg report.
The BoT’s benchmark rate is now just a fraction above the level of inflation, putting Thailand on the cliff of joining the list of nations with negative real policy rates.
“The odds of a recession over the next 12 months have jumped to 30% from just 10% a year ago. Across Asia, only Japan has a higher probability”, according to Bloomberg surveys of economists.
While the number of virus cases in Thailand remains well below those in the world’s worst-affected countries, the recent spike suggests there’s potential for the situation to get a lot worse, meaning even more bad news for the baht. Yesterday there was an announcement of a state of emergency and the Cabinet’s approval of a 117 billion baht stimulus package.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
7 key service required by all Thai banks during ‘disruption’
The Bank of Thailand is demanding all Thai financial institutions to continue providing 7 basic financial services, including money withdrawals, fund transfers, deposits, payments, cash management and settlement systems, in an effort to avoid potential Covid-19 related disruption.
Secretary-general of the Thai Bankers Association, Kobsak Duangdee, says after the conference call between all banks and the central bank, they’ve all come to an agreement…
“The central bank is requiring banks to rehearse internal operations so-called business continuity plans (BCPs), for several scenarios related to virus outbreak disruptions. Banks need to ensure that mobile banking will be available in an emergency. And as for branching services, they need to ensure hygienic and sanitation systems to contain the spread.”
Mr Kobsak say, the government’s soft loan measures through the Government Savings Bank up to 150 billion baht will help boost customers’ financial liquidity.
GH Bank president Chatchai Sirilai says “the seven services are considered crucial services that banks must continue operating and the bank’s BCP comprises three parts…
- First, splitting staff at headquarters into at least two teams and shifts to ensure available employees if one team is infected
- Second, allowing some employees at headquarters to work from home to reduce congestion.
- Third, the bank will move its backup facilities online in case of a lockdown of headquarters to ensure that financial services remain available
Bangkok Bank executive chairman Deja Tulananda says “the bank has stepped up measures under the BCP and the bank has prepared readiness for business operations.”
Moreover, the central bank is letting banks offer additional financial assistance to customers affected by the outbreak to ease their financial burden on a case-by-case basis. Banks are offering debt restructuring to both individual and commercial clients, including a ‘grace period’ of extending the period of electricity payments for specific businesses such as hotels and housing, interest rate cuts and also debt payment rescheduling. Read more about the power and water bill concessions HERE
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
Airlines offered drop in landing fees and fuel excise at Thai airports
Airlines, international and domestic, have been hit hard with the impact on travel following the Coronavirus outbreak. Over the past month there’s been daily announcements of cancellations of flights and rescheduling to cope with border closures and daily changes in the coronavirus evolution.
The Thai Cabinet yesterday approved a relief package which had been proposed by the Transport Ministry for airlines struggling with the downscaling of flight schedules.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob announced that there would be a 50% reduction in landing and parking fees for all Thai and foreign planes from April 1 to December 31.
There will also be an extension of the reduction in jet fuel excise up to the end of this year, extended from September 30.
Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, the Airports of Thailand president, says passenger numbers have crashed in recent weeks. In February there was already a 27.7% drop in passenger traffic, compared to the same month last year.
From March 1 to 16, the number fell 49% and was as low as 60% on some days.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
Cabinet approval to reduce water, power bills by 3%
The Cabinet has approved 17 billion baht in measures to tackle the Covid-19 crisis and drought. They plan on doing this by reducing water and electricity bills by 3% and returning deposits for installation of electricity meters.
The Thai cabinet meets every Tuesday at Government house in Bangkok.
During a ‘grace period’ of not more than six months, the cabinet has also approved extending the period of electricity payments for specific businesses such as hotels and housing for rent, without interest.
The Energy Regulatory Commission is holding a meeting and announcing further details today. Under the measure to reduce power costs, the state will lower electricity charges for all types of users by 3% during April to June. It is expected to require a budget of 5.16 billion baht. The state water authorities will also cut charges for all types of users by 3% for three months, starting from the beginning of bill cycle of April.
SOURCE: The Nation
