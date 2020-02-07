Drought disasters plague the nation | The Thaiger

Environment
Drought disasters plague the nation
Between October 17 and yesterday, drought disasters were declared in 116 districts across Thailand, legally obliging the government to provide assistance, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reports. The disasters were in 20 provinces – Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Chachoengsao.
The DDPM’s command centre has instructed every province to use all possible means to prevent and respond to severe drought, including water survey and water-consumption management.
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
New bikes must meet Euro 4 emissions standards
A new government policy, which will take effect on March 29, requires all new motorbikes sold in Thailand to meet Euro 4 emissions standards. Officials of the Thai Industrial Standards Institute met yesterday with representatives of more than 40 motorbike manufacturers, including Honda and Yamaha, informing them of the requirements.
The measure is intended to help tackle Thailand’s PM2.5 dust and pollution problem, but Euro 4 also requires a 50% reduction of carbon monoxide emissions, from the Euro 3 standards currently in use. It was announced by the Industry Ministry in January last year with the goal of reducing pollution from motorcycle exhaust by half.
All producers were instructed to follow the new policy or face penalties. In case of a violation, the manufacturer and importer will either be jailed for a period not more than two years, a fine not exceeding 2 million baht, or both, while the distributor may be imprisoned for a maximum of 6 months, or receive a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
Thai government scraps Mekong blasting project
The government has officially abandoned a controversial plan to blast rapids on the Mekong river in Chiang Mai province. The Chinese-led dredging and blasting plan, initiated in 2001, met with fierce opposition from locals and environmental groups, and the Cabinet agreed to scrap it at a weekly meeting on Tuesday.
The plan was to enable ships to carry goods from China’s landlocked southern Yunnan province to ports in Thailand and Laos. It was highly opposed by conservationists and communities living along the river, who feared it would harm the environment and only benefit China. A deputy government spokewoman told Reuters:
“The communities affected and non-profit groups were against the plan. Above all fearing it would affect the way of life, and China also had no funding for it … so we ended the project. It didn’t take off yet. We were only doing environmental and social impact assessments”
The Chinese embassy in Bangkok was not available for comment.
A Thai cabinet document said that China had informed involved countries last year that it would not pursue the project, but work had continued along stretches of the river in Laos and Myanmar.
“China’s mistreatment of the Mekong, and its control of upstream water supplies, already shows the problem. Treating the mother of rivers like an international canal is no way to conserve and protect the environment, fishing and Thai people’s traditional lifestyle.”
China’s dams on the Mekong have also become controversial, especially since China revealed it was testing equipment in the river’s upper reaches. Thai farmers say they have collapsed fish stocks.
The Mekong is the world’s 12th longest river. It stretches 4,350 kilometres from China, where it’s known as the Lancang river, through five southeast Asian countries, to Vietnam in the south. It hosts at least 270 species of fish.
SOURCE: Reuters
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Bangkok halts construction of electric rail and highrises for 3 days
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration today ordered a 3 day suspension of the construction of seven electric train lines, highrise buildings and roads throughout Bangkok, in order to reduce PM2.5 pollution.
The Pollution Control Department reported this morning that 39 areas in Bangkok and four in its suburbs were found to have high levels of PM2.5 particles, measured to be between 37 and 76 microns per cubic metre, exceeding Thailand’s 50 micron safety threshold.
Lat Phrao Soi 95 in Wang Thong Lang district, Tambon Khlong Koom in Bung Koom district were the worst affected, with 76 microns, followed by 72 microns in Tambon Thung Song Hong in Laksi district.
City Hall’s spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said yesterday that high atmospheric pressure, compounded by poor air circulation, is preventing fine particles from dispersing, thus the need to suspend construction of major projects.
He said that activities not directly related to construction, such as interior decoration of highrise buildings, can continue, and that the city’s administration is coordinating with the Industrial Works Department to send inspectors to factories in and around Bangkok to check for excessive smoke discharge.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Thailand is making you fat
Top 10 ways to save our water
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
No alcohol sales Saturday – Makha Bucha Day, February 8
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
“Chinese pneumonia” detected at Chiang Mai airport
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Chinese scientists identify the ‘Wuhan Virus’. Screening continues on Thai-bound flights.
US Treasury mulls putting Thailand on its ‘watchlist’ as a currency manipulator
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
No alcohol sales Saturday – Makha Bucha Day, February 8
1 killed, 1 injured as plane hits tug at Don Mueang – VIDEO
Thai Health Minister apologises for his comments that ‘farang’ should be kicked out
Health minister says no travel ban
Drought disasters plague the nation
Kick foreigners, not wearing face-masks, out of Thailand – Minister
Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya
Japan cruise ship virus cases triple to 61
Austrian man dies in Patong condo fall
Coronavirus UPDATE – 31,481 infections world-wide, the search for a cure
Tourist police make video to encourage “Chinese family”
Deputy village chief in trouble over racy Facebook photos
Disabled Canadian man robbed in Pattaya
Coronavirus UPDATE: Thursday afternoon, 1,200+ patients now fully recovered
New bikes must meet Euro 4 emissions standards
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
Trending
- Thai Life2 mins ago
No alcohol sales Saturday – Makha Bucha Day, February 8
- Property3 days ago
10 ways to optimise your property for sale
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok food delivery riders demand legal protections
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thai Lion Air offers Thais stuck in China free “Fly them back home” flights
- Krabi2 days ago
Head-on collision kills Austrian couple in Krabi
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – Confirmed cases surpass 20,000
- Bangkok2 days ago
Best eateries in Bangkok’s Chinatown and beyond
- Opinion3 days ago
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.