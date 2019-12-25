Government trying to tame strong baht, but bank says it will remain strong in 2020 | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Economy

Government trying to tame strong baht, but bank says it will remain strong in 2020

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

8 hours ago

 on

The prominent rise of the Thai baht in over the past year has had wide implications and effects, and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says that state agencies have met often to come up with ways to tame the strong currency.

Kasikorn Bank Research Centre has already released a report outlining reasons the baht will remain strong into 2020. The bank’s research arm forecasts the baht will move in a range of 30.10-30.50 baht to the US$ for the next few quarters at least. They warn that Thailand’s November export data is likely to be in negative territory and will be another victim of the continuing strength of the local currency.

Over the last week the baht stayed within a tight range, according to Kasikorn research analysts

Meanwhile the Thai government, perpetually optimistic, expects the economy to improve in the first quarter of 2020 due to the launch of short, medium and long-term stimulus packages.

PM Prayut says the government has prepared numerous measures to cope with layoffs and shutdowns. Without giving details, he said such measures “will be launched soon,” according to The Nation.

SOURCE: The Nation

Economy

Plearn Wan 'retro' shopping village to close its doors in Hua Hin

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 25, 2019

By

Yesterday, December 24, the founder and owner of Plearn Wan Company, operator of Plearn Wan shopping village in Hua Hin and Plearn Wan Panich shopping experiences at multiple locations around Thailand, Phattra Sahawat, posted that the Hua Hin shopping village will close down on January 31, 2020.

The rambling retro shopping experience would attract families on weekend trips from Bangkok to Plern Warn to take photos among the “50s-style” architecture. The company also owns retro-themed cafes “Plearn Wan Panich” around Bangkok.

Phattra thanked visitors who have supported the establishment over the last 12 years, and invited everyone to visit the place once more to celebrate the good times before it’s closed forever.

A news source from Hua Hin reported that Plearn Wan Company has issued a notice to all tenants that the company decided to close up shop “due to the ailing economy” plus recent losses and would therefore end all rental contracts on January 31. She went on to offer free rent for January leading up to the closure.

Plearn Wan Hua Hin is a nostalgic open-air shopping arcade featuring traditional foods, handicrafts, clothes, collectible items and classical architecture that depict the lifestyle of Thai people in the past. It’s been very popular with tourists.

Plearn Wan Hua Hin has been located on Phetkasem Road in Hua Hin district since it opened. The closure is seen by some to be a metaphor for the economic malaise that’s hit the coastal seaside town over the past year.

Bangkok

Shock closure of factory outside Bangkok leaves 1,000 workers unemployed

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

PHOTO: pcr.co.th

A thousand workers have lost their jobs following the sudden closure of the Pongpara Codan Rubber Company, in Samut Sakhon province, just outside the Thai capital.

Thai PBS World reports that employees discovered they were out of a job when they arrived for work at the automotive parts manufacturing company yesterday morning, only to find it closed.

They say they received no warning beforehand and the first they knew of the development was a notice on the gate, instructing workers to collect their final pay packets by Thursday, adding that anyone unable to do so can have the money transferred directly to their bank account.

A representative from the provincial Labour office met with workers at the factory yesterday, to explain their rights and provide information on filing a complaint of wrongful termination should they wish to do so.

It’s understood the company has been in operation for decades, having just celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Economy

Careers and business heading for the scrap-heap. And the ones that will thrive.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

Is your career headed for the scrap-heap? Rangsit University’s Economic and Business Research Centre for Reform has been studying the careers and businesses that are at high risk of disruption, layoffs or downright extinction.

They’ve also identified 10 other careers that have a promising future. In discussing the detailed survey, the centre’s director, Anusorn Tamajai, said 12 careers faced high risk of layoffs or stagnant income.

The first group comprises businesses or professionals related to providing services for babies up to 15 year olds – in healthcare and education. The risk stems from the fact that the numbers in this group have been decreasing. Their numbers are estimated to be 12.7 million to 12.8 million next year given that the Thai population growth rate this year is only 0.18%, the slowest of the ASEAN nations. The total Thai population now is 69.3 million, or 0.9% of global population. Thailand’s population is forecast to peak at 70 million (69.7 million) in 2025 before dropping to 65.4 million in 2050.

The population of the young age group will decrease to 10.4 million in 2027. Specifically, a large proportion of children are in the deep South provinces of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Satun, or about 23-24% of total population in each province. But the first three provinces are already facing economic hardship due to the unrest.

Anusorn said that he expected more childcare centres and kindergarten and primary schools to be shut down which will adversely affect employment of teachers and other educators.

Those who are employed in counter services will also be hit hard as former customers will now do more transactions online. Brokers and direct sales forces also would be adversely affected by online business.

Those who are in print media, advertising, cable TV and satellite TV face a grim future. The print media is a tailspin of lay-offs, down-sizing or extinction as its economic model becomes impossible to sustain and its previous audience evaporates.

Employees or businesses in “dirty manufacturing” which contribute to climate change and pollution will be adversely affected as scientific and eventually political pressure will force their closure.

Taxi drivers have already been impacted by the emerging ride-hailing services such as GrabTaxi and GrabCar. In Thailand the legalisation of ride-hailing services will see the traditional taxi operations forced to evolve or become redundant.

Property leasing will not escape either. Traditional banks and financial institutions would be disrupted. Manufacturing of auto parts and obsolete IT manufacturing will be hit hard as new technology comes into favour and the old goes by the wayside.

As a side-effect, people in high-end and low-end property development will face a hard time due to lack of demand in the high-end property and lack of purchasing power at the lower end.

But, there is light in the sea of dark. The study identifies 10 careers that are expected to flourish in the future. These include care of the elderly and rehabilitation business. Those who work for electronic platforms will have bright prospects. With growing e-commerce, those in the transportation and logistics businesses will benefit.

Tourism and related services are expected to continue to grow. Medical services, healthcare and health foods will see expansion. Construction, rail system and communication systems will expand. Those who have knowledge to develop applications will be boosted by the IT revolution.

Advance data analysts, insurance economists, actuaries and investment advisers are also expected to be thrive. New careers such as user-experience manager, content and social media manager and virtual reality consultant will have a bright future. Online educators and related services will find a promising future, according to the report.

The report forecasts that in 2020, more people will be laid off hence the Social Security Office will have to make sure that the former workers are well protected. The rising ageing population will put high pressure on the social security fund, which needs to be reformed due to increasing compensation for laid-off workers and pension payment for retirees.

SOURCE: The Nation

