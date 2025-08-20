Free flights frenzy: Tourists lured with 700 million baht giveaway

Airlines join drive to spread visitors beyond major cities

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
August 20, 2025
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thailand is betting big on tourism, with a 700 million baht budget set aside to hand out free domestic flights to foreign travellers.

The government is rolling out a bold plan to lure at least 200,000 more international tourists into Thailand’s heartland by offering free domestic air tickets.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong confirmed today, August 20, that he will ask the Cabinet next week to approve the scheme, which is set to run from August to December this year.

Photo of Sorawong Thienthong courtesy of Thai Newsroom

The initiative, branded Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights, will see the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) partner with six major carriers—Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Airways International, Thai Lion Air, and Thai VietJet—to spread the benefits of tourism far beyond Bangkok and Phuket.

Photos courtesy of Bangkok Post

“The government will support domestic flight tickets priced at 1,750 baht per one-way trip. We aim to draw tourists into UNESCO cities, iconic hotspots, and secondary destinations across Thailand.”

Under the rules, every foreign visitor buying an international ticket into Thailand through airline websites, direct bookings, or approved online travel agents will qualify for two free domestic flights—one for departure and one for return—with a 20kg baggage allowance. Travellers who prefer a one-way journey can use a single ticket instead.

