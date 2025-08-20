Free flights frenzy: Tourists lured with 700 million baht giveaway

Thailand is betting big on tourism, with a 700 million baht budget set aside to hand out free domestic flights to foreign travellers.

The government is rolling out a bold plan to lure at least 200,000 more international tourists into Thailand’s heartland by offering free domestic air tickets.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong confirmed today, August 20, that he will ask the Cabinet next week to approve the scheme, which is set to run from August to December this year.

The initiative, branded Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights, will see the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) partner with six major carriers—Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Airways International, Thai Lion Air, and Thai VietJet—to spread the benefits of tourism far beyond Bangkok and Phuket.

“The government will support domestic flight tickets priced at 1,750 baht per one-way trip. We aim to draw tourists into UNESCO cities, iconic hotspots, and secondary destinations across Thailand.”

Under the rules, every foreign visitor buying an international ticket into Thailand through airline websites, direct bookings, or approved online travel agents will qualify for two free domestic flights—one for departure and one for return—with a 20kg baggage allowance. Travellers who prefer a one-way journey can use a single ticket instead.

Officials expect the scheme to inject at least 8.81 billion baht in direct revenue, with an overall economic impact estimated at 21.8 billion baht. Inspired by Japan’s successful free-flight campaign, the project is designed to disperse tourist traffic away from overcrowded hotspots and boost spending in smaller towns and cultural hubs, reported The Nation.

The push coincides with the government’s Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, which aims to supercharge the country’s recovery as a premier global destination.

Meanwhile, Sorawong also revealed that Thailand’s Half-Price Thailand Travel promotion is nearing full take-up. Bookings in major tourist cities are already sold out, with just over 54,000 slots still available in secondary locations. All are expected to be snapped up by September.

If successful, the minister hinted at a second phase, designed specifically to benefit less-visited areas.

“This is not just about numbers; it’s about ensuring every region in Thailand shares the rewards of tourism.”