Woman arrested in Chon Buri for false police report | The Thaiger

Woman arrested in Chon Buri for false police report
Police in the Si Racha area of Chon Buri province have arrested a 31 year old woman who they say has confessed to filing a false police report about her gold necklace being stolen. Wanida Srinuan alleged that, earlier in the week, she was walking by the Noen Krabk Temple when an unidentified Thai man drove by and snatched the necklace.
Police told The Pattaya News that upon checking security footage from the time of the claim no theft was discovered and they interviewed Wanida about the discrepancy. She then allegedly admitted to fabricating the claim.
She reportedly told police she made the report because she had actually sold the necklace, which was a gift from her husband, to finance her online gambling habit. However, she’d lost the money, and to avoid making her husband angry decided to file a fake report, not realising the temple has working CCTV.
Police say the woman will be charged with filing a false police report as well as computer crimes, because she posted the incident online as well. The case is scheduled to be heard at Chonburi District Court.
Officers warn the public that filing false police reports, especially during the current Covid-19 crisis, will carry harsh penalties.
Synthetic drugs growing in east, Southeast Asia: UN report
The synthetic drugs market in East and Southeast Asia continues to expand and diversify, and the price of methamphetamine “yaba” tablets has dropped to the lowest level in a decade as the supply has surged. A report released yesterday by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime titled “Synthetic Drugs in East and Southeast Asia: Latest Developments and Challenges”, warns that the variety and volume of synthetic drugs have increased in the past year.
According to the UNODC Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific…
“It is hard to imagine that organised crime have again managed to expand the drug market, but they have. While the world has shifted its attention to the Covid-19 pandemic, all indications are that production and trafficking of synthetic drugs and chemicals continue at record levels in the region.”
Arrests and seizures of methamphetamine, both tablets (yaba) and crystal form (ice), in East and Southeast Asia have dramatically increased over the last decade, something not observed in any other part of the world. Countries in the region confirmed seizures of 115 tonnes of methamphetamine in 2019, a figure that does not yet include data from China, which has seized an average of nearly 30 tonnes per year in the last five years.
The report warns that greater supply has resulted in methamphetamine becoming extremely cheap, reaching its lowest price points in the last decade in East and Southeast Asia. Decreases in the price were also seen in the high-profit markets of Australia, New Zealand and the South Korea in 2019. Yet despite declining prices, the purity of Southeast Asian methamphetamine market remains high and has even increased in some countries.
“In short, organised crime groups are in a position to provide better quality methamphetamine at much lower prices compared to a decade ago, increasing affordability and harm at the same time.”
Both East and Southeast Asia are also seeing the steady rise of dangerous synthetic opioids. While there were only three opioids identified in the illicit drug supply of the region up to 2014, that number skyrocketed to 28 in 2019, and seizures are being made in many new locations as organised crime continue to push the limits of the business.
“Synthetic opioids like fentanyl and even more potent variations deserve much more attention than they receive in the region. Production is known to migrate into places with deep governance problems, like the Golden Triangle, and we are concerned Southeast Asia could become a source for other parts of the world while these substances get mixed into or displace part of the regional heroin supply.”
Apart from methamphetamine and synthetic opioids, the report notes that a wide range of synthetic drugs, including ecstasy, ketamine and cannabinoids, is found across the region. “It is clear that the synthetic drug market in East and Southeast Asia is dynamic and continues to evolve,” according to Justice Tettey, chief of the UNODC Laboratory and Scientific Section.
The UNODC is working closely with Thailand and other countries in the region through the Global SMART Programme and Mekong MOU on Drug Control to monitor the drug situation and provide advice on cooperation, detection, precursor chemical control and public health strategies, and to help countries collaborate on joint and border operations.
The Secretary General of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board of Thailand says… “Our partnership with UNODC and other Mekong countries is essential for success. The challenge we face is significant, and we will only be able to make progress through regional and international cooperation.”
Nearly 100 million baht of methamphetamine seized in Nong Khai
General Suchart Theerasawat, Deputy Director of the Nong Khai Police station (northeastern Thailand), has put the results of a massive drug haul on display for the media. Police had confiscated 28 sacks containing illicit drugs – 5,600,000 methamphetamine tablets (yaba) and 2 sacks of crystal methamphetamine (ice) weighing 33 kilograms. The drugs had an estimated street value of 93,900,000 baht. A black Hyundai van, registration number 9688 from Bangkok, was also confiscated.
Nong Khai borders Laos.
The police officers say they were acting on a tip off about a big shipment of drugs being smuggled across the Mekong River on the Laos border. Officers were hiding when the Hyundai van pulled into a park at about 8 pm. The van driver tried to evade the police but crashed into a police car and ended up breaking down on the side Nong Khai-Phon Phisai road.
The driver tried to flee the scene and run into the adjacent forest but was later apprehended. When the police inspected the van, they found the massive haul of drugs.
Police investigating murder of 3 year old found in Mukdahan forest
The body of a 3 year old girl, missing since Monday, was discovered on Thursday in the northeastern province of Mukdahan. A team of detectives is now investigating the and murder. A massive search involving about 500 police, soldiers, local officials and volunteers was launched when the child, Nong Chompoo, was reported missing in the province’s Tambon Koktoom. The team focused its search in a 5 kilometre radius of the victim’s home, which includes parts of the Phu Pha Chon national park.
The search moved forward qickly when 70 year old Toon Prom-ngoi, a resident of neighbouring Sakhon Nakhon province, reported that she had found a child’s green slipper while gathering forest produce in the national park which straddles the two provinces.
Toon led the team to the spot where she found the slipper and they subsequently discovered the little girl’s body and clothes nearby.
The forensic team says that the child may have been strangled, and had been dead about 8 hours before her body was discovered. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death and if the young child had been sexually molested.
Police suspect the child was abducted from her home when her 13 year old sister fell asleep.
