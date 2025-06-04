Full Moon tragedy: British tourist found dead on Koh Pha Ngan

A British tourist has been found dead and half-naked on a beach just days before the island’s notorious Full Moon Party, sending shockwaves through the Thai holiday hotspot.

The 54 year old was discovered face-down in the sand by a local villager at around 6.30am today, June 4, wearing nothing but an orange bra. Her underwear was later found washed up nearby.

Emergency crews raced to the scene on the southern Thai island, where the woman had been staying in a nearby bungalow for about a month. She was reportedly due to check out on June 11, the day after the next Full Moon Party, which draws thousands of revellers each month to Haad Rin Beach.

Lieutenant Pongnaphat Somboon of Koh Pha Ngan Police said there were no signs of violence on her body.

“An X-ray of the victim’s body found a large amount of sand and water in her lungs. We believe the cause of death was drowning. We will call the British Embassy to notify her relatives.”

Locals said the woman had been seen drinking frequently and had taken a fall outside a grocery shop on June 2, banging her head. She reportedly refused medical attention and was helped back to her room.

Lt. Pongnaphat added that officers found all of her belongings untouched in her bungalow, and believe she was last spotted swimming alone on Monday evening.

“We do not believe there is anything suspicious but CCTV images will be checked to ensure that the death was accidental.”

Her body has been taken to Koh Pha Ngan Hospital for a full post-mortem, reported The Daily Mail.

The tragedy is the latest in a string of drownings to hit Thailand’s tourist hotspots, including Phuket, Pattaya and Krabi, where poor swimming conditions and beachgoers ignoring warning signs have claimed multiple lives.