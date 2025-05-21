Woman arrested for selling illegal fashion braces in Phitsanulok

A 25 year old woman was apprehended for offering unlicensed online fashion braces, primarily targeting students, without a professional dental license.

The arrest of the woman, referred to as A, followed an anti-crime initiative commanded by Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phueka-am, the Tourist Police Commissioner, between May 15 and May 22. Police Major General Ekkaphop Intawiwat and Colonel Yutthasit Boonklam directed Police Lieutenant Colonel Sutthirak Ratpharakon and Police Lieutenant Attapol Charoenphon to conduct the operation.

The suspect was arrested in a room in Hua Ro subdistrict, Mueang district, Phitsanulok province, in possession of numerous dental devices. She faced charges for violating consumer protection laws by selling prohibited items, specifically fashion braces, and practising dentistry without a licence.

Tourist Police had received intelligence about the illegal sale of fashion braces to students in Phitsanulok and Sukhothai provinces through Facebook promotions.

Undercover agents arranged a service at prices between 1,000 and 1,500 baht (US$30 to 45), transferring a deposit to the suspect’s bank account and scheduling an appointment, which facilitated the arrest.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to purchasing the fashion braces from online stores and selling them to customers without any dental professional certification.

The suspect, along with the seized items, was handed over to Mueang Phitsanulok police station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a fake doctor was caught in the act of giving injections to a patient at a clinic in Phra Samut Chedi around 3 pm on February 21.

The arrest was carried out by Nuttanaporn Wongboonkeokul, a 32 year old pharmacist and head of the Consumer Protection and Pharmaceutical Health Group in Samut Prakan province, along with Police Lieutenant Colonel Prayoon Pattanuli, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Phra Samut Chedi Police Station, and a team of officials.

The raid took place at a three-story commercial building located in the Nai Khlong Bang Pla Kot subdistrict of Samut Prakan.