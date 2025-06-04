British Onlyfans mum nabbed at Spanish airport with £200k in weed

A British OnlyFans model has swapped lingerie for lockdown after allegedly trying to smuggle over £200,000 (8.82 million baht) worth of cannabis into Spain in her luggage.

Clara Wilson, a mum-of-four from Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire, was busted by the Civil Guard at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport on January 20 after stepping off a Qatar Airways flight from Doha. But her real trip started in Asia, with stops in Bangkok, India and Qatar, before it ended behind bars.

Officers uncovered a staggering 60 vacuum-packed bundles of marijuana, weighing more than 34 kilogrammes, stuffed inside two of her suitcases. Spanish police say the 36 year old woman intended to flog the lot on the black market.

According to the official indictment: “The accused woman was intercepted by the Civil Guard around 9pm on January 20. In two suitcases she had previously checked in, police found 60 vacuum-packed packages containing a green-coloured substance that tested positive for marihuana.”

A subsequent lab test by Spain’s National Toxicology Institute confirmed the haul was cannabis, with an estimated street value of 213,991 euros (£182,000).

Now facing up to four years behind bars and a whopping fine of £750,000, Wilson’s legal troubles are only just beginning. If she fails to pay up, she could face an extra six months tacked onto her sentence.

The glamour model, who has yet to enter a plea, is being held in a women’s prison near Barcelona while awaiting trial. A court date has not been set, but insiders say she could be tried before the end of the year. Under Spanish law, suspects can be held for up to two years without bail.

Wilson’s arrest is the latest in a growing list of Brits, mostly young women, caught out abroad with drugs in their bags and a holiday gone badly wrong.

Just last week, a British couple were nicked at Valencia Airport with 33kg of cannabis, claiming to be tourists from Thailand. Meanwhile, 79 year old William Eastman is locked up in Chile after 5kg of meth were found on him.

And earlier this year, 18 year old Bella May Culley vanished in Thailand, only to turn up in Georgia, charged with smuggling 14kg of weed.

Charlotte Lee May is also facing a 25-year stretch in Sri Lanka after cops allegedly found 46kg of high-grade ‘Kush’ in her suitcase. The 21 year old insists she was set up.

As for Wilson, the glamour may have faded but the legal fight has only just begun.