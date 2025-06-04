British Onlyfans mum nabbed at Spanish airport with £200k in weed

Model’s globe-trotting trip ends in cuffs after suitcase stash bust

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott3 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
56 2 minutes read
British Onlyfans mum nabbed at Spanish airport with £200k in weed
Picture courtesy of The Daily Mail

A British OnlyFans model has swapped lingerie for lockdown after allegedly trying to smuggle over £200,000 (8.82 million baht) worth of cannabis into Spain in her luggage.

Clara Wilson, a mum-of-four from Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire, was busted by the Civil Guard at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport on January 20 after stepping off a Qatar Airways flight from Doha. But her real trip started in Asia, with stops in Bangkok, India and Qatar, before it ended behind bars.

Officers uncovered a staggering 60 vacuum-packed bundles of marijuana, weighing more than 34 kilogrammes, stuffed inside two of her suitcases. Spanish police say the 36 year old woman intended to flog the lot on the black market.

According to the official indictment: “The accused woman was intercepted by the Civil Guard around 9pm on January 20. In two suitcases she had previously checked in, police found 60 vacuum-packed packages containing a green-coloured substance that tested positive for marihuana.”

Related Articles

A subsequent lab test by Spain’s National Toxicology Institute confirmed the haul was cannabis, with an estimated street value of 213,991 euros (£182,000).

British Onlyfans mum nabbed at Spanish airport with £200k in weed | News by Thaiger
Picture of El Prat Airport, Barcelona courtesy of the airport

Now facing up to four years behind bars and a whopping fine of £750,000, Wilson’s legal troubles are only just beginning. If she fails to pay up, she could face an extra six months tacked onto her sentence.

The glamour model, who has yet to enter a plea, is being held in a women’s prison near Barcelona while awaiting trial. A court date has not been set, but insiders say she could be tried before the end of the year. Under Spanish law, suspects can be held for up to two years without bail.

Wilson’s arrest is the latest in a growing list of Brits, mostly young women, caught out abroad with drugs in their bags and a holiday gone badly wrong.

Just last week, a British couple were nicked at Valencia Airport with 33kg of cannabis, claiming to be tourists from Thailand. Meanwhile, 79 year old William Eastman is locked up in Chile after 5kg of meth were found on him.

And earlier this year, 18 year old Bella May Culley vanished in Thailand, only to turn up in Georgia, charged with smuggling 14kg of weed.

British Onlyfans mum nabbed at Spanish airport with £200k in weed | News by Thaiger
Picture of Bella May Culley courtesy of Hindustan Times

Charlotte Lee May is also facing a 25-year stretch in Sri Lanka after cops allegedly found 46kg of high-grade ‘Kush’ in her suitcase. The 21 year old insists she was set up.

As for Wilson, the glamour may have faded but the legal fight has only just begun.

Latest Thailand News
British Onlyfans mum nabbed at Spanish airport with £200k in weed Thailand News

British Onlyfans mum nabbed at Spanish airport with £200k in weed

3 minutes ago
Suspect dies after ingesting 50 meth pills in police custody Crime News

Suspect dies after ingesting 50 meth pills in police custody

21 minutes ago
Full Moon tragedy: British tourist found dead on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Full Moon tragedy: British tourist found dead on Koh Pha Ngan

36 minutes ago
17 year old student shot dead in Bangkok motorcycle attack Bangkok News

17 year old student shot dead in Bangkok motorcycle attack

50 minutes ago
Burglar nicks bling and cash in Pattaya pool villa theft Pattaya News

Burglar nicks bling and cash in Pattaya pool villa theft

1 hour ago
Heavy rainfall warning for 37 provinces in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning for 37 provinces in Thailand

1 hour ago
Pattaya police stunned as boy, 13, caught dealing with druggie Pattaya News

Pattaya police stunned as boy, 13, caught dealing with druggie

1 hour ago
Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge repairs proposed with 50bn budget Thailand News

Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge repairs proposed with 50bn budget

17 hours ago
Wild elephant causes chaos in Thai shop, damages shelves Thailand News

Wild elephant causes chaos in Thai shop, damages shelves

18 hours ago
Phuket tiger park denies attack claims, blames false reports Phuket News

Phuket tiger park denies attack claims, blames false reports

19 hours ago
Phuket Port to transform into cruise and cargo hub Phuket News

Phuket Port to transform into cruise and cargo hub

19 hours ago
Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine

20 hours ago
Thai Air Force tests gun-mounted drone amid border tensions Thailand News

Thai Air Force tests gun-mounted drone amid border tensions

20 hours ago
Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video) Phuket News

Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video)

21 hours ago
Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination News

Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination

21 hours ago
Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates Thailand News

Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates

21 hours ago
R12, newly proposed route to boost Thailand-Vietnam trade Thailand News

R12, newly proposed route to boost Thailand-Vietnam trade

21 hours ago
Udon Thani couple resolve engagement dispute with 100,000 baht agreement Thailand News

Udon Thani couple resolve engagement dispute with 100,000 baht agreement

21 hours ago
Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity Economy News

Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity

22 hours ago
Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism Thailand News

Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism

23 hours ago
Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours Thailand News

Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours

23 hours ago
Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status Thailand News

Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status

23 hours ago
Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault Pattaya News

Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

23 hours ago
State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny Thailand News

State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny

23 hours ago
Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok

24 hours ago
Cannabis NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott3 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
56 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars

High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars

6 days ago
British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

7 days ago
High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop

High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop

7 days ago
Trans and out: British transwoman fleeing UK ‘hate’ for Thailand

Trans and out: British transwoman fleeing UK ‘hate’ for Thailand

7 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x