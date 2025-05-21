Ex-British air hostess claims she’s been ‘suitcased’ in drug bust

Ex-British air hostess claims she’s been ‘suitcased’ in drug bust
A former British air hostess claims she’s been stitched up in a £1.5 million (66.5 million baht) drug bust in Sri Lanka, insisting she had no clue 46 kilogrammes of cannabis was stuffed in her suitcase.

Charlotte May Lee is facing years behind bars in a notorious Sri Lankan prison after being arrested in Colombo with a suitcase stuffed with Kush, a high-grade synthetic cannabis, allegedly worth a staggering £1.5 million.

But Lee, from Coulsdon, South London, told The Daily Mail from prison, she’s no “drugs mule” and insists the drugs were planted while she was out partying the night before she flew.

“I had never seen them before. I didn’t expect it at all when they pulled me over at the airport. I thought it was going to be filled with all my stuff.”

The 21 year old said she had been working on a “booze cruise” in Thailand and was flying to Sri Lanka to wait out a visa renewal. The night before her early flight, she says she packed her bags and left them in her hotel while she went out.

“So I left my bags in the hotel room and headed for the night out. As they were already packed I didn’t check them again in the morning. They must have planted it then. I know who did it.”

Picture of Charlotte May Lee and the alleged stash of drugs in her suitcase courtesy of LBC

After her arrest, Lee was held at the Police Narcotics Bureau for a week, claiming she was forced to sleep on a bug-infested sofa under constant watch.

Now transferred to the notoriously grim Negombo Prison, she described the conditions as “awful.”

“I feel as though I have no human rights here. There are no beds, no blankets. And where you sleep is like a long corridor with lots of other women. I’m sleeping on a concrete floor, literally. All I have is my jumper as a pillow.”

Lee also claimed she’s being denied her ADHD medication and only offered strong sleeping pills that “properly knock you out.”

“There’s a ceiling fan but it doesn’t really work, and there’s a TV but that also barely works. I only have this one pair of clothes, nothing else to change into.”

Picture of Lee courtesy of YouTube

Lee said she believed the people who allegedly planted the drugs were supposed to meet her in Sri Lanka but instead, she’s now locked up and facing a lengthy legal nightmare.

“I thought while I was waiting for the visa that I’d come to Sri Lanka. They were supposed to meet me here. But now I’m here, stuck in this jail.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office acknowledged the British woman’s plight.

“We are supporting a British woman who has been arrested in Sri Lanka and are in contact with her family and the local authorities.”

