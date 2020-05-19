Push for chemical castration punishment for Thailand’s convicted sex offenders | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Push for chemical castration punishment for Thailand’s convicted sex offenders

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Push for chemical castration punishment for Thailand's convicted sex offenders
PHOTO: Khaosod English
What’s the proper punishment for those convicted of rape? Some Thai officials say prison time is not enough and are pushing for chemical castration of convicted offenders. The House committee tackling the country’s rape problem made more calls for a chemical castration law. Back in December, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said he supported the proposed law.

“The issue of sexual abuse involving students and teachers still persists,” committee member Patcharin Sumsiripong said, according to Khaosod English.

“Schoolgirls have faced many types of violence, from rape to molestation. This becomes a public concern and it has to be solved right away.”

Just last week, 5 teachers were accused of gang raping a 14 year old student in Mukdahan, adjacent to the Laos border. Khaosod said all of the suspects denied allegations and were released on bail. 2 days later a 16 year old girl came forward, also claiming that she had been sexually assaulted and corroborated the evidence and identification of the alleged suspects.

A committee member, and criminology expert, suggested Thailand have a sex offender registry as well as employment bans for convicted sexual offenders.

SOURCES: Khaosod | Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

