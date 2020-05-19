Thai GDP drops nearly 2% in first quarter | The Thaiger

Economy
Thai GDP drops nearly 2% in first quarter
The Thai economy’s slumped by nearly 2% year-on-year during Q1, 2020. In it’s full-year forecast, the National Economic and Social Development Council forecasts that the Thai GDP would drop 5-6% for the year. As a comparison, the economy tanked 7.6% during the 1997 financial crisis.
The Gross Domestic Product in Q1 dropped by 1.8%, compared to a rise of 1.5% in the last three months of 2019, according to their report.
The report says the agricultural sector decreased by 5.7%, but mainly due to this season’s drought. The non-agricultural sector decreased by 1.4%, in contrast to a rise of 2% in Q4, 2019. They say that was a result of the manufacturing sector falling by 2.7% and a reduction of the services sector by 1.1%.
The services sector reduction was mainly because of the decreased number of tourists, which has hit related sectors, particularly affecting transportation and storage, and accommodation and food service activities.
“Meanwhile, key services sectors such as wholesale and retail trade, vehicle and motorcycle repair, information and communications, and real estate showed decelerated growth”, according to Nation Thailand.
In March this year the Bank of Thailand forecast the Thai economy to shrink by 5.3% this year, the first contraction since the 2008 global financial crisis.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Global recovery unlikely to happen next year – IMF
The head of the International Monetary Fund says the global economy is going to take longer than initially thought to recover fully from the shock caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus. She’s also warning against the danger of protectionism. Kristalina Georgieva says the Fund is likely to revise its forecast for a 3% contraction in GDP in 2020 downward, but gave no details. Such a revision would likely trigger changes in the Fund’s forecast of a partial recovery of 5.8% in 2021. In a Reuters interview, she said data from around the world was “worse than expected.”
“Obviously that means it will take us much longer to have a full recovery from this crisis.”
She gave no specific target date for a rebound. In April, the global lender forecast that business closures and lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus would throw the world into the deepest recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s. But data reported since then points to “more bad news.”
The IMF is expected to release new global projections in June. The global outlook remains a major focus for finance ministers from the G7 advanced economies, who will meet remotely today, according to the US Treasury.
Georgieva says the Fund is focused on risks like high debt levels, increased deficits, unemployment, bankruptcies, increased poverty and inequality during the recovery period. But she says the crisis is boosting the digital economy, offering a chance to increase transparency and e-learning, and give even small firms access to markets.
Georgieva warned against retreating into protectionism as a result of the crisis.
“We should not turn away from what has worked for people everywhere: a division of labor and collaboration and trade, which allows the costs of goods and services to go down, allows incomes to go up, and allows poverty within countries and across countries to retreat.”
SOURCE: The New York Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai company steps up to ease condom shortage
A shortage of condoms is one thing. A shortage of condoms while people around the world are stuck at home is another. Since a top condom manufacturer in Malaysia halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Thai company is now stepping up to fill the gap.
Thai Nippon Rubber Industry, the country’s biggest condom manufacturer, is increasing production by 27%, according to Nation Thailand. They make the brands ‘Playboy’ and ‘One Touch’ condoms. They plan to sell 1.9 billion condoms this year. Hopefully that’s enough to keep everyone, well, happy.
Authorities feared that a shortage of condoms could lead to more potential more serious issues like unwanted pregnancies and the spread of sexual diseases.
Last month, the UN Population fund said they could only get half of its usual condom supplies. They say the poorest and most vulnerable would be hit hardest, adding that there could be an increase in unsafe abortions.
“A shortage of condoms, or any contraceptive, could lead to an increase in unintended pregnancies, with potentially devastating health and social consequences for adolescent girls, women and their partners and families,” a spokesperson told the Bangkok Post.
Most of the Thai Nippon’s orders are exported and the demand for condoms in China has risen, Department of International Trade Promotion Somdet Susomboon says.
Last year, China imported condoms valued at $50.7 million and $443 million in rubber latex for condom production, Susomboon says he expects the value of the condom market this year to go up by 18%.
Last month, in a television appearance, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, asked citizens to stay at home. He then called on his compatriots to “take advantage of the enforced intimacy to boost the country’s shrinking population: by making babies”.
Watch out in November and December for the spate of ‘lockdown babies’.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen
The Bangkok Municipal Administration, aka. City Hall confirms that more businesses in the city will be allowed to reopen today, including most shops at malls, in keeping with the second phase of the nationwide relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.
A BMA spokesman says its communicable disease control committee had eased restrictions on 10 business types. The businesses allowed to reopen are…
- Shopping centres, restaurants and beverage shops
- Other shops at malls, excluding movie theatres, game shops, bowling alleys, coin-operated game machines, tutorial classes and amulet shops
- Day-care nursing homes for the elderly
- Outdoor film and video shooting teams, which must maintain social distancing and limit the number of people to 10 cast and 50 behind the scenes.
- Meeting rooms, hotels and conference centres, which may hold meetings up to 50 people each and participants must be from the same organisation or company.
- Clinics, beauty centres and nail salons can offer all services, except anything to do with the face such as botox or pimple piercing.
- Fitness centres outside malls, such as yoga studios, may reopen. Each person can exercise for no more than two hours at a time.
- Indoor exercise, including gyms and non-contact sports such as badminton, squash, fencing and climbing, but with no spectators.
- Public swimming pools inside and outside condominiums. The time limit for each person is two hours. Swimming lessons are not allowed.
- Botanical gardens, flower gardens, libraries and arts centres, which must arrange queues and rounds. No video shows for audiences can be presented.
City Hall says the operators of all businesses and facilities must adhere to disease control measures and social distancing.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Global recovery unlikely to happen next year – IMF
Hotels across Thailand angered by European tour group’s failure to pay up
Push for chemical castration punishment for Thailand’s convicted sex offenders
Thai GDP drops nearly 2% in first quarter
Pattaya officials inspect beaches for compliance with closure order
Effectiveness of government contact tracing app called into question
Thai company steps up to ease condom shortage
Thai Airways files for bankruptcy protection
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
Global aviation in acute crisis
Thailand News Today – Monday, May 18
Registration steps for travel to or from Phuket
Parents believe murdered Mukdahan girl was killed by a local
Robbers stole 1.05 million baht in cash from a Chiang Rai bank
Bangkok officials conduct spot checks on 200 shopping centres and retailers
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
Young student busted for big crimes
Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain’s Got Talent
Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
Koh Tao residents caught without face masks made to do push-ups and jumping jacks – VIDEO
Thailand’s national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 12
Strange pineapple tree worshipped by plantation owner in Songkhla
Checkpoint-tech introduced at the Phuket road entry point
Fishing industry seeks 50,000 men amidst Covid-19 migrant exodus
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
- Politics2 days ago
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
- Business3 days ago
Thai public balks at Thai Airways’ 60 billion bail out
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
No sex for a month, Thai disease expert claims
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya pickup is pursued by two men after it causes pregnant woman to fall off motorbike – VIDEO