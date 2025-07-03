Police bust counterfeit vehicle tax ring in Ratchada car rental

The Metropolitan Police Bureau searched a car rental tent in the Ratchada area, uncovering counterfeit vehicle tax discs. With a court warrant, police searched four locations yesterday, July 2, following an investigation in June, where two people were arrested for forging official documents.

The operation was led by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Police Major General Noppasil Punsawat, and their team, including Police Colonel Niwat Phuenguthaisri and Police Colonel Suwat Koedkaew. The search warrant, numbered 515/2568, was issued on June 30.

This investigation stemmed from a mid-June operation where police tracked and arrested people involved in the creation and distribution of fake annual vehicle tax discs. These fake discs, sold online, led to charges of forging and using counterfeit official documents in a manner likely to harm others.

Additionally, charges were laid for importing distorted or falsified computer data into systems, potentially causing harm to others or the public.

During the investigation, it was discovered that a significant number of counterfeit vehicle tax discs were distributed to others, including a car rental business in the Ratchada area.

Consequently, the police obtained a search warrant and inspected four suspect locations, seizing several counterfeit items connected to the illicit use of fake vehicle tax discs, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a Thai steel manufacturer is under intense scrutiny after being accused of issuing more than 7,000 fake tax invoices in a scheme valued at over 200 million baht, prompting a major criminal probe by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

On April 3, officials from the Regional Revenue Office 3 filed an official complaint at DSI headquarters on Chaeng Watthana Road against Xin Ke Yuan Company Limited. The company is suspected of falsifying financial records between July 2015 and March 2017.

DSI Director Police Colonel Yuthana Phaedam swiftly appointed Lieutenant Colonel Surawut Rangsai to lead the investigation, which sources suggest could become one of the most significant tax fraud cases in recent years.