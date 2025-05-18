Police seize 5 million meth pills en route to Bangkok

Wedded life begins with a siren's call and millions in meth

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 18, 2025
148 1 minute read
Police seize 5 million meth pills en route to Bangkok
Picture courtesy of Royal Thai Police

More than 5 million methamphetamine pills en route to Bangkok from Prachin Buri province were seized by police, revealing that the driver was recently wed.

Yesterday, May 17, the Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of a significant northeastern narcotics gang member. The man was caught attempting to transport a substantial quantity of meth pills from Amnat Charoen to a waypoint in Pathum Thani, near Bangkok.

A mole within the operation informed the police that the shipment was received on May 6 and would be transported using a convoy of three cars, including two lookout vehicles. The gang commenced their journey in Si Maha Phot district, Prachin Buri, on May 15 but were soon detected by waiting officers.

Upon noticing law enforcement, the convoy attempted to flee; however, the carrier vehicle collided with a police car, resulting in the arrest of its driver, identified as 22 year old Men. The lookout vehicles managed to escape.

Related Articles

In Men’s sedan, officers discovered 5.14 million methamphetamine pills concealed in black bags. He faced charges for transporting Category 1 narcotics and was also charged with unlicensed possession of a firearm after a 9mm handgun was found on him.

When questioned, the driver disclosed that he had been collaborating with the gang for approximately six months, earning between 30,000 and 50,000 baht (US$900 and 1,495) per trip. He also mentioned that he had recently got married on May 3, reported Bangkok Post.

Police highlighted that this operation aligns with the prime minister’s policy directive to dismantle narcotics networks within the country, noting that the convoy was part of a major gang operating in the northeastern region.

Police seize 5 million meth pills en route to Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

In similar news, Metropolitan Police Division 8 investigators arrested a 28 year old man believed to be a key player in a Wang Thonglang drug network. Officers seized 7 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 42 kilogrammes of ketamine during the 6am raid on May 13, conducted on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 21, Intersection 3, in Bangkok.

Latest Thailand News
DJ Tete found dead after abduction in Kanchanaburi Crime News

DJ Tete found dead after abduction in Kanchanaburi

3 minutes ago
Tragic elephant attack claims man&#8217;s life in Uthai Thani Thailand News

Tragic elephant attack claims man’s life in Uthai Thani

30 minutes ago
Police arrest teenagers in Bangkok hotel sex trafficking sting Bangkok News

Police arrest teenagers in Bangkok hotel sex trafficking sting

53 minutes ago
Navy intercepts meth smuggling, seizes over 1 million pills in Bueng Kan Crime News

Navy intercepts meth smuggling, seizes over 1 million pills in Bueng Kan

2 hours ago
Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks Crime News

Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks

3 hours ago
Tragic van-truck collision in Surat Thani kills three Road deaths

Tragic van-truck collision in Surat Thani kills three

3 hours ago
Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers South Thailand News

Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers

3 hours ago
Trang child allegedly kicked by parent during school incident (video) Crime News

Trang child allegedly kicked by parent during school incident (video)

3 hours ago
Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest Crime News

Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest

4 hours ago
Nonthaburi crackdown on unlicensed bars leads to fines Crime News

Nonthaburi crackdown on unlicensed bars leads to fines

4 hours ago
Tragic car accident claims lives of two interns in Phetchaburi Road deaths

Tragic car accident claims lives of two interns in Phetchaburi

4 hours ago
Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase Bangkok News

Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase

4 hours ago
Five Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal work in Bangkok market Bangkok News

Five Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal work in Bangkok market

5 hours ago
Police seize 5 million meth pills en route to Bangkok Crime News

Police seize 5 million meth pills en route to Bangkok

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for severe weather with thunderstorms in 51 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for severe weather with thunderstorms in 51 provinces

5 hours ago
Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video) Thailand News

Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video)

22 hours ago
Thai women&#8217;s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video) Pattaya News

Thai women’s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video)

23 hours ago
Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears Thailand News

Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears

23 hours ago
Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video) Thailand News

Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video)

24 hours ago
Chalong wire thieves nabbed in Phuket raid Phuket News

Chalong wire thieves nabbed in Phuket raid

1 day ago
SRT to test refurbished Japanese diesel trains for suburban routes Thailand News

SRT to test refurbished Japanese diesel trains for suburban routes

1 day ago
Lotto Plus hits big: 4 winners share 60 million baht jackpot Thailand News

Lotto Plus hits big: 4 winners share 60 million baht jackpot

1 day ago
Thailand and Vietnam target USbn trade boost Business News

Thailand and Vietnam target US$25bn trade boost

1 day ago
Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers Phuket News

Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers

1 day ago
Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video)

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 18, 2025
148 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Bangkok woman arrested for selling meth to aid bedridden father

Bangkok woman arrested for selling meth to aid bedridden father

1 week ago
Teen caught with meth worth 19 million baht at Mekong River

Teen caught with meth worth 19 million baht at Mekong River

2 weeks ago
Ice and menace: Pattaya methamphetamine bust causes mayhem

Ice and menace: Pattaya methamphetamine bust causes mayhem

2 weeks ago
Police seize cannabis in secret bread tin operation in Samut Prakan

Police seize cannabis in secret bread tin operation in Samut Prakan

3 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x