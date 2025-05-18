Police seize 5 million meth pills en route to Bangkok

More than 5 million methamphetamine pills en route to Bangkok from Prachin Buri province were seized by police, revealing that the driver was recently wed.

Yesterday, May 17, the Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of a significant northeastern narcotics gang member. The man was caught attempting to transport a substantial quantity of meth pills from Amnat Charoen to a waypoint in Pathum Thani, near Bangkok.

A mole within the operation informed the police that the shipment was received on May 6 and would be transported using a convoy of three cars, including two lookout vehicles. The gang commenced their journey in Si Maha Phot district, Prachin Buri, on May 15 but were soon detected by waiting officers.

Upon noticing law enforcement, the convoy attempted to flee; however, the carrier vehicle collided with a police car, resulting in the arrest of its driver, identified as 22 year old Men. The lookout vehicles managed to escape.

In Men’s sedan, officers discovered 5.14 million methamphetamine pills concealed in black bags. He faced charges for transporting Category 1 narcotics and was also charged with unlicensed possession of a firearm after a 9mm handgun was found on him.

When questioned, the driver disclosed that he had been collaborating with the gang for approximately six months, earning between 30,000 and 50,000 baht (US$900 and 1,495) per trip. He also mentioned that he had recently got married on May 3, reported Bangkok Post.

Police highlighted that this operation aligns with the prime minister’s policy directive to dismantle narcotics networks within the country, noting that the convoy was part of a major gang operating in the northeastern region.

In similar news, Metropolitan Police Division 8 investigators arrested a 28 year old man believed to be a key player in a Wang Thonglang drug network. Officers seized 7 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 42 kilogrammes of ketamine during the 6am raid on May 13, conducted on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 21, Intersection 3, in Bangkok.