Police seize 39 million baht in mining embezzlement case

Police from Region 2 have seized 39 million baht in cash linked to a case involving two female employees from a mining company accused of embezzling 103 million baht from their employer.

The money was hidden under a bed in a condo owned by one of the suspect’s husbands, before the suspects fled abroad. The situation took a grim turn when it was revealed that one of the women had hired hitmen to silence a friend.

The case began on January 15, when a private mining company reported to the Si Racha Police Station that their accounting staff had allegedly forged invoices and sales contracts to transfer US$3 million (approximately 103 million baht) to a bank account prepared by the perpetrators.

The funds were withdrawn in cash, and the suspects subsequently disappeared. Police investigations led to arrest warrants for 32 year old Orasa and 28 year old Rawiwan.

On June 20, Police Major General Thirachai Chamnanmor, head of the Investigation Division of Region 2, disclosed that a search operation was conducted in Si Racha district, Chon Buri province, and a condominium in Lat Krabang, Bangkok, connected to Nattapol, Rawiwan’s husband. Police discovered 39,947,480 baht (US$1.2 million) in cash hidden under the bed in the condo.

During questioning, Nattapol admitted that the funds were given to him by his wife and were part of the embezzled money from her company, which he was keeping in the condo.

In a related incident, Orasa, one of the suspects, was severely injured after being stabbed in a resort room in Mueang Chachoengsao district. Investigations revealed three accomplices: Jirasit, Athiwat, and Rawiwan, who had allegedly hired the hitmen for the attack.

Jirasit and Athiwat have been apprehended, while Rawiwan has fled to Bahrain. The Investigation Division of Region 2 has been persistently working to trace and recover assets for the victims, even though only a portion of the funds has been retrieved. Meanwhile, Nattapol faces potential charges for possessing stolen property, and further investigations are ongoing, reported KhaoSod.